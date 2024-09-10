Finnair boosts flights to the Middle East and Asia, including Phuket

Photo courtesy of Travel and Tour World

Finnair is giving winter travellers more ways to escape the cold, with a major expansion of its flight schedule to the Middle East and Asia. Starting this November, Finland’s flagship airline will increase its flights to popular warm-weather hotspots like Phuket and Dubai, responding to growing demand from European sun-seekers.

From November 2, Finnair will operate daily flights from Helsinki to Phuket, up from the previous four per week. Likewise, its Helsinki-Dubai route will also increase to daily services, a big jump from the current three times a week. The move highlights the rising appeal of these sunny getaways, with Finnair catering to both leisure and business travellers, said an airline spokesperson.

“These destinations are growing in popularity, and we’re excited to offer more flexibility for winter holidaymakers.”

The expanded schedule strengthens Finnair’s already impressive network across Asia and the Middle East. With daily flights to cities like Bangkok, Tokyo, and Doha, the airline ensures smooth connections for travellers seeking both exotic vacations and vital business hubs.

Phuket’s stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife have made it a top destination for those looking to unwind in paradise, while Dubai’s mix of luxury shopping, modern architecture, and year-round sunshine attracts a wide range of visitors.

Finnair’s modern, fuel-efficient fleet, including Airbus A350 and A330 aircraft, supports its sustainability efforts, reducing environmental impact as the airline aims to cut emissions by 50% by 2025, reported Travel and Tour World.

In related news, Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is set to make your travel dreams come true with its latest addition to the flight network. The airline confirmed that from December 2 it will launch flights to the exotic island of Phuket, making it the second Thai city in its roster after Bangkok.

In other news, Japanese carrier ANA has successfully maintained the load factor on Thailand-Japan routes at the same robust level as in 2019, despite the challenges posed by a weak yen. Notably, the majority of its passengers are now Thai tourists and long-haul travellers transiting through Japan.