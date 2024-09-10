Thai newlywed woman left in debt after dowry promise broken

Photo via DailyNews

A 21 year old Thai woman from the northern province of Kamphaeng Phet accused her former father-in-law of failing to honour a promise to pay a 280,000 baht dowry, leaving her and her family in debt.

The heartbroken woman, 21 year old Maengpor, urged Channel 7 to bring her case to the renowned lawyer Paisarn Ruengrit, as she wanted a lawyer experienced in similar cases to help her recover around 280,000 baht from her ex-husband and his family.

Maengpor told the media that she had been in a relationship with her ex since they were 19 years old, when they were both first-year university students. They decided to hold a wedding this year, despite still being junior students. The man’s father then offered her a dowry of 200,000 baht in cash and 81,000 baht worth of gold.

Maengpor emphasised that neither she nor her family requested the dowry but that the father offered it. The wedding was scheduled for April 21 at her home in Kamphaeng Phet, which also happened to be the birthday of her ex’s father.

Maengpor disclosed that, the day before the wedding, the father told her he was unable to provide the promised dowry. This prompted Maengpor’s mother to sell her gold for 80,000 baht and borrow 200,000 baht from a relative to ensure the wedding could go ahead.

The ex’s father promised to return all the money within 15 days after the wedding but he disappeared and did not answer his phone once the wedding was over. They later reached an agreement regarding the debt but the ex’s father paid her only 28,000 baht before vanishing again.

Ex dreams of reunion

Maengpor revealed that she decided to end her relationship with her ex and get a divorce. Although they continued to see each other at university, he attempted to win her back by claiming that his father, a construction contractor, had been deceived, leading to the loss of all his money.

After the story went viral on Thai social media, the father gave an interview to Channel 3, stating that his construction site faced several issues. He explained that he had tried to resolve these problems and submitted the work to receive payment, and that he had already informed Maengpor’s family about the situation.

He added that he had numerous expenses and was still unable to repay the money, describing himself as being like a beggar, pleading with those around him for money to buy food.

Maengpor’s ex told the media that he still loved her and wished to reunite but admitted he had no money. He said he would try to work to repay her.

Maengpor has not yet confirmed whether she will pursue legal action against her ex and his father.