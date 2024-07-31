Ex-PM Thaksin’s Dubai dreams dashed: Medical treatment declined

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Criminal Court dashed former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s hopes of jetting off to Dubai for medical treatment.

The embattled ex-leader requested to travel to the UAE from August 1 to 16, citing a slew of health issues, including chronic pneumonia, respiratory and coronary symptoms, a torn right rotator cuff, and spinal disc herniation. Thaksin, who celebrated his 75th birthday last week, claimed he needed to consult with physicians who had treated him during his previous stay in the Middle East.

Adding to the intrigue, Thaksin’s request included plans to meet several key figures in the UAE on what were described as personal missions. He assured the court that he would return to Thailand before his next court appearance on August 19, where he faces charges under the royal defamation law and the Computer Crime Act for remarks made during a 2015 interview with South Korean media.

However, the court remained unmoved, stating that Thaksin’s conditions could be adequately treated by doctors in Thailand. The judges also noted that his proposed meetings in Dubai had no medical relevance. Thaksin’s request was consequently denied, continuing his legal woes since his return from 15 years of self-imposed exile last August.

The former premier, who was ousted in a 2006 military coup, was swiftly sentenced to eight years in prison upon his return, later reduced to one year through royal clemency. After falling ill on his first night in prison, he spent six months in hospital before being paroled in February, reported The Nation.

In related news, the Department of Corrections is preparing to issue a certificate of innocence to Thaksin, marking the official and legal release of the former politician after the completion of his sentences. The legal proceedings began after the 75 year old ex-PM arrived in Thailand in August of last year. He initially faced eight years in prison for three legal charges issued against him.