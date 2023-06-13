Fatal shooting after ex-husband attacks woman with debts

PHOTO: Sanook

Police in Nong Ruea, Khon Kaen were alerted to the fatal shooting of a Thai man and the injury of a woman at a shop in the Chorakhe subdistrict. A 58 year old man was found dead, identified as the ex-husband of the injured 48 year old woman.

Upon investigation, the injured woman, recently discharged from the hospital and still bearing wounds from a knife attack, recounted the events that unfolded with her 10-year-old daughter by her side. According to the woman, her former husband, whom she had separated from more than ten years ago, frequently started stalking her ever since he suspected she had a new romantic partner. The ex-husband had already moved on and started a new family, but remained fixated on his former wife’s life, Sanook reported.

On the day of the fatal shooting incident, the man confronted the woman and her new partner, resulting in a heated argument. The ex-husband used a bladed weapon to attack the new partner and also injured the woman. The new partner, in self-defence, drew his legally registered 9mm pistol and fired two rounds at the attacker, who died at the scene.

The woman further explained that the altercation was an act of self-defence, as her ex-husband had threatened her with a knife. Had she not intervened, she could have been killed. Besides, their young daughter was also present.

Follow us on :













Additionally, she is burdened with debts stemming from loans taken from relatives, amounting to 150,000 baht (US$4,300), and debts accrued by her ex-husband from the Government Savings Bank, totalling 300,000 baht (US$8,700). She had no choice but to borrow over 500,000 baht (US$140,000) to cope with the repayments.

Law enforcement officials have detained the gunman, seizing the weapon as evidence and are processing the case on the charge of intentional murder. The firearm has been confirmed as legally registered.