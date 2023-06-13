Japanese customer accuses Thai masseur of attempted rape in Bangkok

Photo via Twitter @Reiriesz

A Japanese woman took to Twitter to share a story that a Thai masseur attempted to rape her while providing a service at a massage parlour near Khao San Road in Bangkok. The female shop owner defended her male employee, telling police that inserting a finger into a woman’s vagina is part of the service.

A Thai Twitter user, @Reiriesz, translated the Japanese victim’s post and shared it on Twitter yesterday, June 12. The 23 year old Japanese woman revealed that she visited the massage shop, later identified as Tong Ou massage shop on Ram Buttri Road near Khao San, with her Chinese boyfriend in February.

At the shop, the couple were offered separate services. A Thai masseur, allegedly named Mai Nirakthai, was assigned to provide a service for her. Suddenly while performing the massage, the man sexually assaulted her by putting his finger into her vagina. She was shocked and screamed for help.

She then contacted officers from Chana Songkham Police Station. After two hours passed, no officers arrived at the scene, so, she managed to drag the masseur to Chana Songkham Police Station, which is only 500 metres away from the incident scene

According to the victim, the police did not question the masseur in her presence. They talked privately in another room. The man returned and shouted at the alleged victim saying that it was her fault. Shockingly, the shop owner defended the masseur’s actions, stating that putting a finger into her vagina was a part of the massage process.

The shop owner even dared the victim to demonstrate how the man sexually assaulted her to convince her and the police that the service is normal.

The Japanese woman did not give up and reported the assault to the Thai embassy. Police officers urged her to visit the police station again the next day. However, the police station was closed when she arrived. The woman said…

“The idea that you report a crime to the police only works in Japan, not Thailand. Even if you are raped or killed, you have to take care of yourself. Be careful everyone.”

The victim added that the other staff members did not doubt her claim and did not seem shocked, as if it was a common practice at the massage shop.

One Thai Twitter commented on the post that her female friend was raped at a massage shop in Thailand. The shop looked very credible and luxurious but could not guarantee the safety of the customers.

An update has yet to be provided by the police, the Thai embassy or the massage shop.