Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

Shooting reenactment | Photo via KhaoSod

A tragic altercation at a Pu Pongsit concert in Udon Thani yesterday led to a shooting which ultimately led to the death of one attendee and severe injuries to another.

The incident unfolded yesterday, December 6, at 1.30am, when 22 year old Suphawit and 18 year old Theeraphat attended the annual Thung Si Muang festival concert and encountered a rival group, resulting in a violent confrontation at a nearby market.

Advertisements

The gunman, 25 year old Kriangkrai, surrendered to the police with a weapon, claiming self-defence after being struck with a helmet by one of the deceased. He admitted to firing a shot towards the victim and another into the air as a warning.

The police, led by Colonel Phattanawong of the Udon Thani City Police, took Kriangkrai back to the crime scene to reenact the events surrounding the fatal incident.

Kriangkrai stated that while attempting to resolve the conflict with the deceased group, a brawl broke out. Outnumbered and confronted with firearms, he ran and retaliated by firing in self-defence before fleeing to a nearby hospital.

Police revealed that surveillance footage confirmed both groups were armed, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend other suspects involved. The firearm used by Kriangkrai in the Udon Thani shooting was purchased online for 20,000 baht, and was identified as a locally made gun with .38 and 9mm ammunition. The police are working to issue warrants for those who fled the scene.

At the forensic department of Udon Thani Central Hospital, Narintip, the mother of the deceased, arrived with relatives to claim her son’s body. The autopsy revealed that Suphawit was fatally shot with a 9mm bullet, which pierced his left chest, damaging his heart and lungs.

Advertisements

At home, awaiting relatives, including his bedridden grandparents, were overcome with grief. His grandmother, supported by family, viewed his face for the last time, mourning the suddenness of his death, reflecting on how he had visited them just yesterday.

The family planned to hold a vigil at their residence in Mueang district. Narintip expressed disbelief over the tragedy, having warned her son against attending the festival on her birthday, fearing such incidents. Despite her concerns, Suphawit did not heed her messages.

Suphawit was described as a loving son who often spent time with older friends, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why do conflicts at public events sometimes escalate into violence? Social tensions, group dynamics, and accessibility to weapons can turn disputes at festive gatherings into violent confrontations. How does the presence of firearms influence the outcome of altercations? Firearms can escalate conflicts, turning them lethal, as they offer a quick and deadly means to resolve disputes. What if there were stricter controls on weapon purchases online? Stricter online weapon regulations could potentially reduce access to firearms, preventing violent incidents like this one. How does the loss of a loved one in violent circumstances impact a community? Such loss can lead to collective grief, fear, and a call for justice, deeply affecting community cohesion and safety perceptions. Why might individuals ignore warnings from loved ones about potential dangers? Underestimation of risks or social influences can lead individuals to dismiss warnings despite potential threats.