Fatal handgun accident in Uthai Thani casts shadow over memorial preparations

A shocking incident unfolded in the early hours of this morning when a playful test of a handgun amongst friends took a fatal turn. A gathering at a residence in the Uthai Thani district descended into panic as one individual was fatally shot. The tragedy occurred amidst preparations for a religious ceremony. Despite immediate hospitalisation, the 38 year old victim’s life could not be saved.

At around 2.30am, police received a call from the residence situated in Nong Chang district of Uthai Thani province. The homeowner, Duen Phothdi, and her relatives had been preparing for a 50-day memorial of her late husband set for tomorrow. Last night, several relatives and friends had gathered to assist with the arrangements. The group spent the evening in a relaxed atmosphere, sharing drinks. As the night wore on, some guests left, leaving a group of four youngsters, including Duen’s nephew, continuing to enjoy their drinks at the front table of the house.

Duen, who had retired for the night, was alarmed by a single gunshot around 2am and came out to find 38 year old Sunchai Vimutti, from Thung Pho, Uthai Thani, injured. Duen’s relatives and friends then hurriedly transported Sunchai to Nong Chang Hospital. One of the individuals was Griang Sak, who lived in the same district, reported KhaoSod.

Following the updates, officer Chroon Trongklang, along with his investigative team from Khao Bang Kraek Police Station, arrived at the victim’s residence as well as Nong Chang Hospital.

In the meantime, Sunchai succumbed to his injuries. He had been shot on the left side of his chest, an injury that had pierced a major blood vessel. Officer Chroon informed the local authorities to apprehend Griang Sak, who had voluntarily brought the victim to the hospital. A 9-millimetre Beretta 92 handgun, under the serial number KT4302549, was recovered along with nine bullets present in the magazine.

Upon interrogation, Griang Sak admitted he had brought his pistol, which he had bought but yet hadn’t transferred its ownership to his name, to the gathering. After a few hours of drinking, he attempted to test the handgun despite objections from Natthaphong, another individual present at the scene. Believing after ejecting the magazine that there were no bullets in the barrel, Griang Sak accidentally fired the handgun, striking Sunchai who was seated across him.

The event concluded with Officer Chroon charging Griang Sak with involuntary manslaughter, illegal possession of a firearm and bullets, and possession and transportation of a firearm and bullets in public without a valid reason. Further investigations would be conducted at the scene before his official hearing continues by the law.