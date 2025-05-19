Family dispute turns violent as monk accused of assault

A family dispute escalated into violence when a woman was assaulted by a monk and his associates at her home on May 17. The incident, shared on the Facebook page “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6,” has raised questions about the monk’s involvement in the domestic conflict.

According to the account, the woman’s mother had been staying at a monastic centre in Nong Ping subdistrict, where her behaviour began to change significantly.

The mother reportedly started evicting people from the house, including her stepfather, and expressed intentions to sell the family property. The daughter, concerned about these developments, discovered that people from the monastic centre were influencing her mother.

On the day of the incident, the woman’s stepfather called a meeting to discuss family business issues. Present were the daughter, her mother, and four other people, including a monk and three elderly people.

The situation quickly escalated into an argument between the daughter and her mother, with the monk and his group intervening, leading to verbal altercations and physical violence.

The conflict intensified when the daughter was physically attacked by a man from the group after she criticised the monk for interfering in her family matters. In an attempt to defend herself, she pushed the man away, which further aggravated the situation. The monk then attempted to assault her stepfather with a broom handle, but the conflict was temporarily diffused.

Monk assault

Following the altercation, the mother sided with the monk and his associates, expelling her daughter from the house. As the daughter waited outside with her four-year-old niece and a dog, a woman, accompanied by the monk, confronted her about the earlier incident. The woman accused the daughter of attacking an elderly man and subsequently assaulted her.

The daughter managed to record part of the assault on her phone. However, the monk, noticing the recording, demanded the video be deleted, threatening her with further violence.

Despite being outnumbered, the daughter refused to delete the footage and was attacked by the group, who attempted to seize her phone. Fortunately, a friend arrived in time to assist her.

The situation escalated further as the monk challenged the friend to a physical confrontation. In the end, the daughter managed to escape with the help of her friend. She later reported the incident to the police and underwent a medical examination at the hospital, reported KhaoSod.

The woman has expressed concerns over the monk’s actions, questioning whether he was truly a monk and seeking official intervention. She has called for an investigation into the legitimacy of the monk’s status and the role of the monastic centre in influencing her mother’s behaviour.