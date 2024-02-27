Family land dispute ends in uncle’s tragic death

A tragic family dispute over a 10-acre land inheritance turned deadly when a 19 year old man shot and killed his 57 year old uncle at their home yesterday evening. The conflict, simmering for six years and previously brought before the courts, culminated in a fatal confrontation prompted by a parking issue.

Yesterday, at approximately 11.30pm, police and rescue services were dispatched to a residence in Don Salaeng Phan Village, where they discovered the body of Suphawet, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the torso. Adul, the victim’s 66 year old brother in law, was found inebriated, keeping vigil over the deceased.

The perpetrator, Wachirawit, who did not flee the scene, was holding a 9mm handgun and awaiting police to surrender himself. Adul recounted that he and the deceased had been drinking since about 6pm that day and were preparing to return home when they found the way blocked by the perpetrator’s vehicle. Despite repeated requests to move the car, Wachirawit did not comply, prompting the uncle to shout, which led to the descending from the house and shooting him immediately.

The gunman’s 56 year old mother, Pagaporn, shared that the root of the problem began in 2017 when her father passed away and divided his land among his children but a 10-acre plot remained disputed. The father had written a will on a piece of paper, bequeathing this particular land to her and her sister, which her brother refused to accept, leading to a legal battle that she eventually won.

Despite the court’s decision, the conflict persisted as her brother frequently attempted to provoke fights over the land, even erecting a fence around it, which she had to dismantle to access the farmland she had worked on since their father’s time.

A sign left by the brother read, “Whoever damages my fence, let karma befall them.” Pagaporn lamented that tensions always rose when she and her son worked the field, particularly with her brother often accusing her son of various misdeeds.

On the night of the incident, Wachirawit was already asleep when his uncle loudly demanded the car be moved, despite there being an alternative exit. This confrontation may have been the last straw for the young man, leading to the tragic outcome.

This incident highlights the devastating impact of unresolved family disputes over inheritance, where deep-seated grievances can escalate into violence, leaving behind a path of irrevocable loss and sorrow, reported KhaoSod.