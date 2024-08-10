Family feud ends in tragedy as brother-in-law kills sister’s husband

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A family feud ended in tragedy when a brother-in-law stabbed his sister’s husband to death after being unemployed for eight months. The incident occurred yesterday, August 9, in a two-storey house in Phaisalee, Nakhon Sawan province.

Police and emergency responders found 52 year old Theerachart dead in the living room with stab wounds to his right chest and upper right arm. A folding knife was found nearby. The suspect, identified as 56 year old Pornchai fled the scene but later surrendered to the police station located about 500 metres from the crime scene.

Police investigations revealed that Pornchai and Theerachart had a history of disputes. Theerachart, who was married to Pornchai’s sister, worked as a construction department head at a power company and had previously helped Pornchai secure a job as a driver within the same department.

However, Pornchai was dismissed due to work-related issues and later found temporary work at Talad Thai market. After facing further difficulties, he sought help from his sister, who persuaded Theerachart to hire him again as a day labourer. The repeated conflicts led to Pornchai being dismissed once more, which fuelled his resentment.

According to Phaisalee Police Station Chief Kosit Kanjanakom, the conflict escalated on August 6 when Pornchai reportedly choked and threatened his sister, resulting in a police report being filed. The ongoing family feud culminated in the fatal stabbing yesterday.

In his confession, Pornchai admitted to the crime but later attempted to change his story, claiming it was an act of self-defence. However, the police had recorded his initial confession, which will be used as evidence. He has been charged with murder.

Employment struggles

Pornchai described his employment struggles and how he returned to his hometown of Phaisalee after being dismissed from his job in Rayong. He had initially come back to attend his sister’s wedding and sought her help in securing a job with her husband.

Despite being rehired, he faced further conflicts, leading to his eventual dismissal and prolonged unemployment. This situation created a deep-seated resentment, ultimately resulting in yesterday’s tragic incident.

Theerachart’s mother-in-law, Kimluan, confirmed that the family had been living together in the same house. She recounted the morning of the murder, stating that Theerachart was sweeping leaves when Pornchai suddenly attacked him with a knife.

Theerachart attempted to flee but was followed inside the house, where Pornchai fatally choked him. Kimluan confirms that the conflict was fuelled by Pornchai’s unemployment.

“The conflict had been ongoing for a long time. Pornchai, who is my eldest son, felt deeply aggrieved by his job dismissal. However, he is also hot-tempered and frequently clashed with Theerachart, which led to the termination of his contract.”

The case is now under investigation, and the police are compiling evidence for prosecution. The tragic event underscores the severe impact of unresolved family disputes and the devastating consequences they can have, reported KhaoSod.