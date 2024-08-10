Tuk tuk drivers’ street fight goes viral, sparking outrage (video)

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A street brawl between two tuk tuk drivers erupted yesterday, drawing significant online attention and criticism. The incident saw the drivers engage in a heated physical altercation, ignoring the desperate pleas of bystanders to stop.

A video of the confrontation quickly went viral on social media, showing one of the drivers wielding a stick as the argument escalated. Despite numerous attempts by locals to intervene and diffuse the situation, the conflict intensified, leading to a full-blown brawl.

Witnesses were heard shouting in an effort to put an end to the fight. However, the drivers continued to clash, disregarding the calls for peace.

The footage was shared by a popular Facebook page, which often highlights viral and controversial events. The page captioned the clip with a message urging the drivers to resolve their differences peacefully.

“Tuk tuk drivers fighting, not sure of the reason, but you share the same profession. Please talk it out… Violence is illegal.”

The incident took place in broad daylight, shocking many who witnessed it firsthand. The video shows the two drivers swinging punches and grappling with each other on the road. While the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, the violent nature of the altercation has sparked widespread condemnation.

Police were not immediately on the scene, and by the time the video was shared online, the fight had already concluded. Locals expressed their dismay at the situation, noting that such acts of violence tarnish the reputation of tuk tuk drivers.

Many social media users echoed this sentiment, calling for stricter regulations and penalties for those who engage in public brawls. Comments flooded in.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and gives a bad name to all tuk-tuk drivers. They should be held accountable.”

“We need more enforcement of laws against violence. It’s disturbing to see such aggression in our streets.”

The viral nature of the video has prompted discussions about the pressures and challenges faced by drivers, especially in a post-pandemic economy where competition for passengers is fierce.

Some users speculated that the altercation may have been sparked by a dispute over fares or territory.