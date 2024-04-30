Factory owner donates 100,000 baht to Ayutthaya Ashram statue

Picture courtesy of pixabay from pexels.com

In a charitable act, a factory owner donated a generous sum of 100,000 baht to construct a large statue of Father Ruesi Naen, following a windfall of 1 million baht.

The donation ceremony occurred at the Ruesi Naen Ashram in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, where members of the public gathered today to seek blessings and examine the auspicious numbers floating on the surface of the ashram’s sacred water basin.

The Ruesi Naen Ashram, located in the district of Bang Sai, has become increasingly popular among tourists and spiritual seekers, drawn to its collection of revered statues.

Among the most notable are the 16-metre-tall Thao Wessuwan statue, the world’s largest Father Ruesi Brahmet statue, the wealthy child spirit Kuman Thong Chao Sua Heng, the Mother Takhian spirit, and the deities Ganesha and Sangkajai, along with Luang Pho Mee Tham and the Chindamanee Cave, guarded by the spirits of a rambutan tree and a naga serpent.

Visitors also bring offerings to fulfil vows made to these spiritual entities. Pumpkins are presented to Father Ruesi Brommesh, and red water to the wealthy child spirit Kuman, fulfilling promises made in return for granted wishes of fortune and blessings.

The 40 year old owner of a Thai fabric manufacturing plant from the province of Sukhothai, Bang-on, is one such devotee who travelled to the ashram to express her gratitude. She arrived to donate cash to help complete the construction of the world’s largest Father Ruesi Brommesh statue.

Newfound wealth

Motivated by gratitude for her newfound wealth, her visit was one of many, as she regularly sought blessings from the sacred entities at the ashram.

In addition to the donations and offerings, the Boonchuay Sala area in front of the Father Ruesi Brommesh statue remains a focal point of interest. Devotees are particularly drawn to the sacred water basin, where they closely examine the mystical numbers formed by drops of red candle wax—considered auspicious digits by many.

The numbers 1-2-4-5-6-8 cluster together on the water’s surface, prompting numerous photographs from various angles as visitors hope to use them for lottery predictions.

This convergence of faith, tradition, and the hope of fortune illustrates the deep cultural roots of spirituality and superstition in Thailand. The Ruesi Naen Ashram serves not only as a religious site but also as a cultural hub, connecting the community through shared beliefs and the pursuit of spiritual well-being, reported Khaosod.