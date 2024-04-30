Thai man nabbed for neighbour’s murder, claims adultery as motive

Photo via Matichon

Police today arrested a Thai man for the murder of his neighbour at a condominium in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. The killer insisted his motive was not a dog dispute but a result of long-term bullying and the deceased’s alleged adultery with his wife.

The 47 year old killer, Narin “Sam” Prinkprayong, shot dead his neighbour, a 45 year old man named Kongchai Rodkhai, on the ninth floor of the Seriphap Condominium in Nonthaburi province yesterday, April 29 before fleeing the scene on his motorcycle.

Narin was arrested today, April 30, at his friend’s home in the Jomthong district of Bangkok. During the arrest, Narin reportedly cried and apologised to the deceased’s family.

Officers also confiscated the .38 pistol that Narin used in the crime from his friend’s home. Narin was found to have a firearm without a permit. Police stated that Narin’s employment as a security guard facilitated his easy access to the weapon.

During a crime scene reenactment at the condominium, Narin contested the initial assertion that a dispute over a dog was the motive. Instead, he alleges that Kongchai and another resident had been repeatedly bullying and insulting him without cause. He claims to have sought intervention from a condo maid, but the harassment persisted.

Narin further claims the situation escalated when he discovered an affair between Kongchai and his wife.

“I asked my wife, and she vowed that she had never had sex with the deceased. Who will admit to it? I caught their secret relationship on the day of the incident. I caught them red-handed on the day of the incident. I can accept being cursed by others, even my parents but not this man. He had a potty mouth. He deserved this.”

Narin insists he has no mental health issues and denies taking medication as his wife told the police before. He emphasised that he intentionally murdered Kongchai due to a long-standing dispute and his alleged adultery.

Narin was charged under two offences including:

Section 288 of the Criminal Law: intentional murder. The penalty is the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.

Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosive, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearm: possessing a gun without permission. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

According to One 31, Narin’s wife declined to comment on the murder details or her husband’s motive. She expressed remorse for the deceased’s family and the stress caused by the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai man flees after fatally shooting neighbour near Bangkok (video)

