Connect with us

Thailand

Facebook page that claims to sell dog meat met with scorn on social media

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: wynpocock/Flickr

A business claiming to sell dog meat on Facebook was met with disapproval on social media this week. Dog lovers, in particular, were not keen on the idea.

The Facebook page “Nuea Ma Tae Sakon Nakhon by Wittaya”, or: The real dog meats of Sakon Nakhon by Wittaya was created this week. The page says they have an expansive menu of 300 dog meat products and several grades of meat for sale. The supposedly canine meat retails from 50 baht to 4,000 baht for 200 grams. The page says they have some premium dog meats from abroad that are imported 5 times a week. News Directory 3 says the business also advertises a special “dog sushi” for meat lovers with a taste for uncooked dog. It was not immediately clear what breeds they offered and if the meat was free-range or caged.

Social media users were quick to criticise the business as they found the idea of eating man’s best friend figuratively tasteless Other social media users were more sceptical and believed the business was meant as a humorous hoax. Some social media users’ incredulity stemmed from the prominence of “Sakon Nakhon” used on the page as local officials could not find the business in the province. The Sakon Nakhon Permanent Secretary Pisit Raethong has also reassured the public that no such business exists.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand News directory 3

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Paco
2021-09-26 13:14
20 minutes ago, MrStretch said: Ever been in an abbattoir? A meat packing plant? A cattleyard where the animals are held before slaughter? A pork house? A factory ship that processes fish? You see, in your picture, what can happen…
image
Paco
2021-09-26 13:15
59 minutes ago, birdman said: You are talking about the way dogs are being treated when killed for food. That is horrible but what if it was regulated and dogs are being farmed and consumed the same way as other…
image
birdman
2021-09-26 13:26
4 minutes ago, Paco said: Yes I know but like I said and you seem to ignore that THERE ARE SOME LIMITS and this is about dogs, so I talk about dogs I did not even mention cats what I…
image
Paco
2021-09-26 14:30
This is about Thailand dog meat, I absolutely do not care about other countries I have nothing to do with India where they may not do anything and are 200 years behind
image
Paco
2021-09-26 14:30
I am always straight forward to what I think if you want stories read a book... or move on
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand34 mins ago

10 Burmese migrant workers arrested in Songkhla
Thailand55 mins ago

Over 50 million vaccine doses administered in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Sunday Covid-19 Afternoon Update: Provincial Totals

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

World2 hours ago

China announces cryptocurrency trading is illegal
North East2 hours ago

Stolen 72 year old elephant returned to owner after 18 years
Thailand3 hours ago

Pattaya readjusts tourism goals for high season
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Phuket relaxes checkpoint requirements to help tourists and health officials
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 2 deaths, 4 Sandbox infections, 10k total cases
Thailand5 hours ago

Facebook page that claims to sell dog meat met with scorn on social media
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand welcomes its first AI influencer, “AI Ailynn”
Thailand7 hours ago

Umbrellas out, more monsoonal rain in the wake of ‘Dianmu’
Thailand8 hours ago

Sunday Covid update: 125 deaths and 12,353 new cases
Thailand17 hours ago

Record-breaking 1 million Covid-19 vaccines given yesterday
Technology20 hours ago

Junk messages must now be blocked by Thai mobile carriers
Kanchanaburi21 hours ago

Abusive Kanchanaburi temple rehab centre ordered to close.
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending