Facebook page that claims to sell dog meat met with scorn on social media

A business claiming to sell dog meat on Facebook was met with disapproval on social media this week. Dog lovers, in particular, were not keen on the idea.

The Facebook page “Nuea Ma Tae Sakon Nakhon by Wittaya”, or: The real dog meats of Sakon Nakhon by Wittaya was created this week. The page says they have an expansive menu of 300 dog meat products and several grades of meat for sale. The supposedly canine meat retails from 50 baht to 4,000 baht for 200 grams. The page says they have some premium dog meats from abroad that are imported 5 times a week. News Directory 3 says the business also advertises a special “dog sushi” for meat lovers with a taste for uncooked dog. It was not immediately clear what breeds they offered and if the meat was free-range or caged.

Social media users were quick to criticise the business as they found the idea of eating man’s best friend figuratively tasteless Other social media users were more sceptical and believed the business was meant as a humorous hoax. Some social media users’ incredulity stemmed from the prominence of “Sakon Nakhon” used on the page as local officials could not find the business in the province. The Sakon Nakhon Permanent Secretary Pisit Raethong has also reassured the public that no such business exists.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand News directory 3

