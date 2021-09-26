Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand welcomes its first AI influencer, “AI Ailynn”

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Ai_ Ailyn/Instagram

Thailand is jumping into the influencer marketing game SkyNet style, with the introduction of AI Ailynn, a metaverse human designed by SIA Bangkok, which styles itself a “virtual influencer agency”. AI Ailynn, their first artificial intelligence influencer will chat with users, pose for pictures, and influence people to buy things.

The company’s website describes AI Ailynn as a 21 year old, 165cm tall, extrovert; she’s smart and full of confidence. She’s bold and has an AB blood type. Outside of that, not much is known about AI Ailynn. SIA’s goal is to appeal to brands that want more of a unique approach to marketing at a time when digital advertising is thriving. In fact, the Bangkok Post says digital advertising billings climbed 8% last year to 21 billion baht and are predicted to climb another 11% this year to hit 23 billion. Influencer associated billings are responsible for 9% or 2 billion baht of the billings, falling just behind Facebook and YouTube.

AI Ailynn would join the global trend that is influencer marketing, akin to Lu Do Magalu, the world’s most famous virtual influencer. Lu first appeared on the virtual influencer scene on YouTube back in 2009 to hype iBlogTV for Magazine Luiza. She partakes in unboxing videos, product reviews and other activities throughout her social media accounts. She has also helped Adidas increase consumer engagement. Lu has 5.5 million followers on Instagram and 4.2 million followers on TikTok.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

