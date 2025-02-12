Explosion and fire in Samut Sakhon claims two lives

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An explosion and ensuing fire engulfed a six-storey commercial building, claiming two lives in Samut Sakhon. The fire, initially reported at 5am today, February 12, was tackled by firefighters from various local organisations who managed to contain it to a limited area.

Police Lieutenant Phuwarit Palatja from Bang Nam Chuet Subdistrict Police Station received reports of the fire at a six-storey commercial building at Moo 3, Bang Nam Chuet subdistrict, Mueang district, Samut Sakhon province.

Firefighters from the Bang Nam Chuet subdistrict and nearby areas dispatched approximately 20 fire trucks to the scene.

The building housed a company dealing in the wholesale of audio and video recording media. Despite efforts, the fire spread to the adjacent Patanachai Diesel shop.

Locals reported hearing two explosions before seeing smoke billowing from the building, prompting them to alert the emergency services.

Efforts to control the blaze involved the Bang Nam Chuet Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, nearby local administrative bodies, Bangkok, foundations, and volunteers. They deployed fire engines, water trucks, tower ladder fire trucks, and rescue vehicles.

Samut Sakhon Governor Narit Niramaiwong, alongside the head of the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office, Mueang Samut Sakhon district chief, Bang Nam Chuet subdistrict chief executive, Mueang Samut Sakhon Police Chief, and the director of Fire and Rescue Operations Division 2 of Bangkok’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation department, arrived at the scene to oversee operations and monitor progress.

Preliminary investigations revealed that approximately five sections of the commercial building were affected by the fire. Emergency services are working to control the situation, reported KhaoSod.

Initial reports confirmed two fatalities, with further details on the cause of the fire and ongoing developments to be communicated in due course.

