Tragedy in Trat as rubber worker kills toddler

A 25 year old rubber-tapping labourer was apprehended by the police for the murder of a one year old boy in Bo Rai, Trat province. The incident, involving multiple stab wounds, occurred after he allegedly consumed methamphetamine and claimed he was threatened by the child’s father.

Police Colonel Thanapon Temsara, deputy inspector at Bo Rai Police Station, reported the arrest at 7.30am on February 12. Ton, a Mon national, was taken to reconstruct the crime at a rubber plantation lodging in Bo Phloi subdistrict, surrounded by the child’s grieving parents and relatives.

The tragic event unfolded at midnight yesterday, February 11, when Ton, under the influence of drugs, used a nine-inch sharp steel scraper to stab the boy six times, causing fatal injuries to the abdomen, arm, and legs.

Following the attack, relatives quickly restrained Ton and alerted the police, leading to his immediate arrest and confession reenactment the next morning. Ton’s mother participated in the reenactment as a witness.

Ton confessed to taking two methamphetamine pills and argued with 36 year old Chuan On, the father of the victim. Feeling paranoid from the drug effects and fearing harm, he fatally attacked the child.

During his interview, Ton exhibited erratic speech. The victim’s parents, On and Mamid, both 35 years old, expressed their disbelief and sorrow.

They revealed Ton, a recently arrived relative, had been hired for 300 baht (US$9) a night to help care for their child while they worked late-night shifts tapping rubber, reported Bangkok Post.

They were devastated by their child’s death, especially in the absence of any prior conflict with Ton.

