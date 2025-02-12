Pregnant woman mourns husband shot by police in Bangkok theft

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A nine-month pregnant woman was left in mourning after her husband was shot dead by police during a motorcycle theft incident in Bangkok.

The man, part of a gang involved in stealing motorcycles, was confronted by investigators and shot after allegedly threatening officers with a firearm. The family claims the police response was excessive.

The shooting occurred near the entrance to Prayoothong 2 Village in the Tha Raeng subdistrict of Bang Khen district. Police Colonel Naren Kreungsanuk, chief of Khan Na Yao Police Station, reported that investigators had been tracking a group known for parking stolen motorcycles under the Si Rat Expressway.

At around 11am, yesterday, February 11, four officers from Khan Na Yao set up a stakeout at the location.

Two suspects arrived, dressed in black and wearing full-face helmets, riding a black Yamaha XMAX motorcycle. As they inspected the scene, officers attempted to arrest them.

One suspect managed to draw a silver automatic pistol, believed to be a 9mm, and aimed it at the officers, prompting one officer to fire two shots. The suspect riding pillion fell to the ground and died on the street, while the other suspect escaped.

The man was identified as 24 year old Suphat, who had been wanted for previous offences, including opening mule accounts in 2016, according to the Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station. The stolen motorcycle, a red Honda Wave 125i without a license plate, was found nearby and seized as evidence.

Suphat’s pregnant partner and mother-in-law later arrived at the scene. The mother-in-law expressed her grief and disbelief, saying Suphat had never shown violent tendencies or engaged in criminal activities. She questioned the police’s decision to use lethal force rather than arresting him.

Meanwhile, 20 year old Myanmar national, Saeng, identified himself as the owner of the stolen motorcycle. Saeng purchased the vehicle on August 8, 2024, and was paying instalments of around 2,000 baht (US$60) per month.

He discovered the theft early in the morning and reported it to the Khlong Kum Police Station. Saeng expressed relief upon learning the motorcycle had been recovered, though he did not anticipate the incident escalating to a fatal shooting, reported KhaoSod.

Saeng offered forgiveness to the man and thanked the police for recovering his motorcycle. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to identify and apprehend the second suspect continuing.