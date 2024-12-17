Rayong woman mistakenly buys tickets for December 1 draw

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A woman in Rayong bought lottery tickets, hoping for a windfall, only to find out they were from a previous draw.

The woman had bought two tickets, numbered 747830, anticipating the excitement of the lottery results. Upon checking her tickets, she was shocked to discover they were not winners. Further inspection revealed that these tickets were for the December 1 draw, not the latest one on December 16.

The incident was reported at 5pm yesterday, December 16, involving a 32 year old woman named Arunee who resides in Pluak Daeng district, Rayong province. She recounted her afternoon spent at a local eatery when a lottery vendor approached her.

The vendor, arriving on a motorbike, offered lottery tickets, neatly arranged in sets of two, with four sets available. Arunee decided to purchase one set for 200 baht, hoping for luck on lottery day.

“After the lottery results were announced, I checked my tickets with excitement, hoping for a big win.”

To her dismay, neither of the tickets she had purchased won any prize. On closer examination, Arunee realised that the tickets were not for the current draw but for December 1, making them invalid for the current prize.

The news team subsequently visited the restaurant where Arunee had her meal and reviewed CCTV footage. The footage confirmed that the lottery seller indeed entered the restaurant and sold the tickets to Arunee.

Despite the mix-up, Arunee expressed no anger or frustration. Instead, she considered the incident a valuable lesson for herself and others.

“I want to remind all lottery enthusiasts to always check their tickets upon purchase to avoid similar situations.”

The sale of lottery tickets in Thailand is a common sight, with vendors often travelling by motorbike to reach potential buyers. These vendors typically carry tickets in various combinations, hoping to appeal to a wide range of customers.

For many, the draw of the lottery is the chance of a large win, leading people to buy tickets regularly. However, as Arunee’s experience illustrates, it is crucial to verify the date and details of the tickets to ensure they are valid for the intended draw, reported Sanook.