Ex-official kills sub-district head in a Phitsanulok murder-suicide

A tragic incident unfolded during a local celebration as an ex-assistant village headman fatally shot a female sub-district head before taking his own life at a fruit market in Phitsanulok province.

Police officer Surin Takrudphet reported that around 9.57pm yesterday, July 18, a distress call was received about a shooting at a fruit market centre in Wang Thong district, where the event was held.

Police, accompanied by medical personnel from Wang Thong Hospital and rescue units, arrived at the scene to find the body of 42 year old Kanit, who previously served as an assistant village headman. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left temple, holding a .38 calibre weapon.

The incident occurred during a welcoming party for newly appointed local officials, attended by several village heads and their assistants. At approximately 9.50pm, four gunshots rang out near the parking area adjacent to the event.

The sub-district head, 40 year old Wanaporn was found with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg. Relatives at the event rushed her to Bangkok Phitsanulok Hospital for emergency treatment.

Witnesses at the party, comprising mainly of local administrative officials, were unable to explain the motive behind the altercation between Wanaporn and Kanit.

Kanit’s body was transported to Buddhachinaraj Hospital in Phitsanulok for a formal autopsy as part of the ongoing investigation. The medical team and forensic experts will conduct a detailed examination to confirm the cause of death and gather any additional evidence, reported KhaoSod.

