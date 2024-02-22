Ex-MP’s nephew dies in Nakhon Phanom motorcycle crash

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic motorcycle crash claimed the life of a former six-term MP’s nephew in Nakhon Phanom Province, as he collided with a pickup truck on his motorcycle. The accident occurred yesterday (February 22), when the man was on his way to pick up his wife. Despite prompt medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The accident took place on a treacherous curve along the two-lane Highway 2033 between Nong Yat and Na Kae. The 31 year old victim, an employee at a retail chain with his home in Ban Klang, Muang Nakhon Phanom, suffered severe injuries, including a nearly severed left hand and multiple fractures. His Yamaha R15 motorcycle lay overturned near him, while the involved Isuzu pickup truck bore a damaged front from the impact, reported KhaoSod.

The pickup driver and his wife, who were returning from a dialysis session, also sustained injuries. All involved were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, the motorcyclist passed away shortly after.

Initial investigations revealed the motorcyclist was on his way to the city center to pick up his wife when he collided with the pickup truck, which was returning to Na Kae district. The authorities are conducting further inquiries and will proceed according to the law.

The deceased, a relative of a prominent local former MP, has left family and friends in mourning. His funeral service is scheduled to take place at Wat Pa Ban Dong Tiew on February 25.

