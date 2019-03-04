Event Round-Up – March 2019 | The Thaiger

The month kicks off with one of Thailand’s most unique and bizarre festivals and celebrations, that of the Tattoo Festival in Nakhon Chaisi in the province of Nakhon Pathom, around 50 kilometres west of Bangkok. Held at the Wat Bang Phra temple on 2 March, the festival also goes by the name Wai Kru Sak Yant after the spiritual tattoos it celebrates.

Every year, thousands of men gather at Wat Bang Phra to re-charge their sacred sak yant tattoos which are believed to carry special powers for protection and luck. As if possessed by spirits, the men charge towards the temple in a trance-like state which is believed to help the tattoos regain their powers.

The following week on March 7-17 , Pattaya is hosting the biennial AFC Beach Soccer Championship. Organised by the Asian Football Confederation, the championship will see 15 Asian men’s national teams compete for the title, with the three top teams also qualifying for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2019 in Paraguay later this year. With an average of 11 goals per game of 36 minutes, it’s a fast-paced and fun sport to watch!

If food is your thing, head to Banyan Tree Bangkok on March 8 for the Women in Gastronomy event, held to highlight International Women’s Day. Female chefs from Thailand and abroad will share their food and experiences from the kitchens.

Music lovers should head to Pattaya on March 15-16 for the Pattaya Music Festival. Started in 2002, the festival is one of the largest beach music festivals in the world and attracts thousands of people to the shores of the seaside resort to listen to various music genres including jazz, rock, reggae, hip-hop and R&B. And the best part? Entry is free, turning this into a truly unique and inclusive experience!

Muay thai fans unite around their sport on March 17 for the annual Wai Kru Muay Thai ceremony. Muay thai students around Thailand will pay respect to their teachers and coaches and show appreciation for the lessons learnt. Many muay thai gyms will also pay special respect to the legendary figure of Nai Khanom Tom who according to legend was taken prisoner during the battle with the Burmese over Ayuthaya.

A number of fights against Burmese soldiers, where Nai Khanom Tom used his Thai boxing skills to defeat his opponents, left the Burmese King so impressed that he awarded the boxer his freedom. Especially big in Ayuthaya, Wai Kru Muay Thai is celebrated with different muay thai exhibitions and demonstrations of arts and crafts.

March 17 is also the date for the Bangsaensook RMCS Mini Marathon. Organised by alumni from the College of Research and Technology, Burapha University, the RMCS Mini Marathon takes participants through a scenic route around the university campus and Bangsaen beach. With three distances available – three kilometres, five kilometres and 10 kilometres – the race offers something for everyone.

The National Youth Games 2019 will take place in Buriram from March 19-29 and will see thousands of youth from all over the country compete in various disciplines. One of them is Bangkok Elite Swim Team who is competing from March 19-23. The team has also qualified for the Liberty Insurance 50th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships 2019.

The end of the month will see the inaugural Elephant Boat Race and River Festival on March 29-31. A departure from the traditional elephant polo, which came to an end last year after fierce opposition from animal rights’ groups, the Elephant Boat Race and River Festival will see international teams compete in the age-old cultural tradition of dragon boat racing, instead using elephant themed boats on the Chao Phraya River.

The month rounds off with the Chiang Mai International Cricket Sixes, also known as the world’s largest amateur cricket sixes tournament from March 31 to April 6. An invitation-only event, teams compete for six trophies, namely the Cup, Bromley Shield, Bowl, Plate and Spoon, with the Cup and Shield accommodating higher levels of cricket and the Spoon considered more of a social event.

