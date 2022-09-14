Connect with us

Thailand

Elephants kill 2 park rangers in Thailand in 3 days

Published

 on 

Elephant kills ranger in Prachinburi, photo by The Pattaya News.

Elephants have killed two park rangers in Thailand over a three-day period, with one incident on September 11, and the other on September 13.

The first incident occurred in a village near the Thap Lan National Park in Thailand’s central Prachinburi province. Villagers tried to push a hungry elephant back into the park after it showed up in the village looking for food. The elephant had been causing chaos and damaging people’s houses.

A park ranger, Arthit Phewngam, tried to scare the elephant with firecrackers. But the elephant retaliated and trampled on him.

The second incident occurred at a longan plantation in the eastern Chantaburi province. A group of rangers from Khlong Khrua Wai wildlife sanctuary had been trying to clear out a herd of about six elephants looking for food on the plantation.

One ranger, 42 year old Arthit Phewngam, reportedly didn’t notice that there was an elephant only about 30 metres from him. The elephant then attacked him.

Both these incidents came after several other recent incidents of people being killed by elephants that got into human areas. A 66 year old Buddhist monk was also trampled to death by an elephant in Chantaburi on September 10.

In August, an elderly woman was trampled to death by an elephant at a rubber plantation in Chachoengsao, eastern Thailand. Her daughter and granddaughter were also attacked but managed to escape.

Three days prior, a man in Hua Hin was trampled to death by wild elephants at a village near the border of Kaeng Krachan National Park.

An elephant ripped its mahout’s body in half with its tusks in Phang Nga province, southern Thailand, last month. Police suspect the elephant was annoyed at its owner for making it carry rubberwood in the hot sun.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-09-14 16:19
Looks like things are going out of control with the giants. Time to barricade them with natural barriers and draw the line of defense for both human and animals
joseph
2022-09-14 17:44
Perhaps stop encroaching in what used to be their territory. They are being squeezed into an unstainable habitat.  

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

South13 mins ago

Whale sharks spotted off Koh Pha Ngan in South Thailand
Politics26 mins ago

Taipei accuses Beijing of interference at trade fair in Penang
Pattaya1 hour ago

Police crack down on Cambodian beggars with children in Pattaya
Sponsored6 hours ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand1 hour ago

Standard taxi fee of 45-50 baht agreed but more at Thai airports
Crime2 hours ago

VIDEO: Pervert picks the wrong woman to secretly film in the bathroom in Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

3 Thai police suspended for soliciting bribes in e-cigarettes case
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok employee sacked for “sleeping” at work when he actually fainted
Vietnam3 hours ago

Thai VietJet launch flights from Bangkok to a Vietnamese island paradise
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok sex workers hold Q&A at Patpong Museum
Thailand4 hours ago

Elephants kill 2 park rangers in Thailand in 3 days
Crime5 hours ago

Acid attacker: Now you can’t remarry, take me back!
Crime5 hours ago

27 people arrested for 1.5 billion baht Police Credit Union fraud
Crime5 hours ago

Pro-wakeskater gets fine & suspended jail term for surfing in Bangkok floods
Politics5 hours ago

Court to decide fate of suspended Thai PM Prayut on September 30
World5 hours ago

Russia, Myanmar, Belarus not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending