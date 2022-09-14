Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok sex workers hold Q&A at Patpong Museum

Curious to find out more about the world’s oldest profession? Do sex workers enjoy their work? Do they have a partner outside of working hours, and do they think prostitution should be legalized?

All of these questions and more will be answered by two Bangkok sex workers at the Patpong Museum on Saturday, September 17, from 5-8pm, where you are welcome to go along, meet and chat with the girls. Bangkok sex workers hold Q&A at Patpong Museum | News by Thaiger

Patpong Road is located in the centre of Bangkok and has a long history of being home to Chinese immigrants and a number of colourful characters over the years, from its humble beginnings as a banana plantation, to a high-powered business district and a hub of CIA activity during the Chinese Civil War and Vietnam War eras.

The Patpong Museum reveals the told and untold stories about the history of Bangkok’s best-known red-light district. The museum has an interactive wall of fame that introduces you to the colorful characters that make up the area’s rich story, from action movie star Claude Van Damme and the iconic David Bowie, to the US marine and CIA agent, Tony Poe, believed to be the inspiration for Apocalypse Now’s Colonel Kurtz.

You can take a 50 minutes’ tour and there is a virtual reality x-rated show and a 1970s-style bar where you can enjoy a drink or two.

The Q&A session with the two Bangkok sex workers is available in both Thai and English, tickets are 350 baht, and you must be 18 and over to attend.

What are you waiting for? Register here or visit the museum at 5/2 Thanon Patpong, Suriyawong, Bang Rak.

SOURCE: BK Asia

 

Recent comments:
Loong
2022-09-14 15:51
Quote The Q&A session with the two Bangkok sex workers is available in both Thai and English, tickets are 350 baht, and you must be 18 and over to attend. Is that tickets to enter the museum or to talk…
Noble_Design
2022-09-14 16:30
36 minutes ago, Loong said: Is that tickets to enter the museum or to talk to the girls? Just like going to a bar, the ticket is like your drinks (or the lady's drinks). That's separate from the bar fines…
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-14 17:02
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: Do they have a partner outside of working hours, Question is, how many?

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

