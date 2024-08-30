2 Japanese AV stars to meet Bangkok fans this September

Photo via ThaiTicketMajor

Lovers of Japanese pornography are in for a treat next month with two of Asia’s best-known adult video (AV) stars making a guest appearance in Bangkok at the For 16 Years Asia Tour Fan Meeting.

AV stars Hatano Yui and Otsuki Hibiki have been close friends since they were members of the now-disbanded idol group T♡Project. The girls, both 36 years old, have collaborated on many projects since their pop music debut and now ply their trade in the AV industry.

Advertisements

Facebook page JapanSalaryman shared that the pair is very popular in Taiwan, especially Hatano, who has a similar appearance to a famous Taiwanese actress.

Hatano appeared in over 3,000 AVs throughout her career. She is considered one of the most popular AV actresses and one of the longest-serving in the industry. Otsuki, who debuted at the same time as her friend, performed in more than 2,100 AV films.

Following the positive feedback of the fan meets event in Taiwan, the hot girls are looking forward to greeting their fans in Thailand. The two will meet their fans at the entertainment venue in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok, Mr. Fox Live House, on September 21.

Tickets for the event will be available on ThaiTicketMajor from tomorrow, August 31, from 10am, and are priced at 20,000 baht (VVIP), 9,500 baht (VIP), 3,500 baht, and 1,000 baht.

VVIP ticket holders should be prepared for special activities with the two stars, including dinner, a personalised voice message, and a signed Polaroid. VIP ticket holders will not have access to these activities. So, the major fans should prepare for the 20,000 baht ticket.

Advertisements

Limited merchandise will be available at the event, including limited edition cushions, T-shirts, towels, and official postcards. Please note that only VVIP participants will have access to purchase the limited-edition cushions.

In the same month, Thailand will welcome more than 15 porn stars for the AV Expo, which will take place from November 22 to 24 at IMPACT Forum Hall 4 at the IMPACT Arena Exhibition and Convention Centre. Otsuki is also on the name list for this event.

Tickets for this event will also be available from tomorrow on ThaiTicketMajor, priced at 1,000 / 1,500 / 3,000 / 4,800 / 5,000 / 8,000 / 9,600 baht.