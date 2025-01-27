Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram

A Dutch man expressed concern over a Thai cat in the Isaan province of Buriram that was severely injured with a harpoon. He also attempted to provide financial support to the animal and its owner.

The female cat, Kuay Tiew, was shot with a harpoon last week. Her owner, 68 year old Narong Sookprasert, sought help from the Wang Kood Rescue Foundation instead of a veterinarian, as he could not afford the cost of Kuay Tiew’s treatment.

The harpoon struck Kuay Tiew in her right eye and pierced through her front right leg. The severity of the injury has left her at risk of blindness.

Narong and others in the community believe the attacker is a member of a minority group that holds the belief that consuming cat meat during the cold season helps keep their bodies warmer than other types of meat.

Officers at Chum Saeng Police Station pledged to bring justice to Kuay Tiew by arresting the perpetrator. However, no progress has been reported, and the suspect’s identity, along with that of other members of the group holding these beliefs, remains unknown.

Fortunately, no further attacks on cats in the community have been reported since Kuay Tiew’s case.

Kuay Tiew received treatment at Dr Cap House Animal Clinic, owned by veterinarian Kutcharat Tiangphadung. Updates shared on the clinic’s official Facebook page confirmed that the harpoon was successfully removed.

Best wishes from abroad

Unfortunately, due to the severity of the infection, the vet had to remove Kuay Tiew’s eye to ensure her safety. Her condition has since improved, and her wounds are healing. Kuay Tiew is now able to eat and no longer requires feeding assistance.

Although Kuay Tiew has no complications, she has been found to have anaemia. The vet believes this likely developed after the injury. However, it is not considered life-threatening or a cause for concern at this stage.

A thorough health check revealed that Kuay Tiew does not have feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) or feline leukaemia virus (FeLV). The vet has assured that Kuay Tiew will be able to return home within two to three days.

Following a report on Kuay Tiew’s story by The Thaiger, a Dutchman, who wishes to remain anonymous, contacted the publication via email, expressing his desire to support Kuay Tiew.

The Dutchman, along with The Thaiger’s editorial team, attempted to establish contact with Kuay Tiew’s owner and the veterinarian. In a recent email update to The Thaiger, the Dutchman stated that he contacted Narong and his son, but a language barrier prevented effective communication.

The Dutchman subsequently contacted the clinic and offered financial support, but the vet reportedly declined. It remains unclear whether the locals managed to raise funds for Kuay Tiew or whether the vet took on the case herself.

Nonetheless, Kuay Tiew received excellent care at the clinic and will soon return to her family home. The Dutchman expressed his hope that the attacker would be apprehended swiftly and wished Kuay Tiew a safe and happy life.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai man shoots cat with harpoon, allegedly to eat it

Police are searching for a Thai man who shot a cat with a harpoon in the Isaan province of Buriram, allegedly intending to eat the animal. The cat’s right eye was left blind following the severe attack.

The 68 year old Thai man, Narong Sookprasert, brought the injured cat, Kuay Tiew (meaning noodles), in a cage to a shelter at the Wang Krood Rescue Foundation in the Satuek district of Buriram province today, January 16. Narong explained that he could not afford the treatment costs for Kuay Tiew and hoped rescuers could assist.

Kuay Tiew was shot with a long harpoon that pierced her right eye and passed through her front right leg. Narong recounted that Kuay Tiew approached him during the night, crying for help. He woke up and was shocked to discover the harpoon lodged in her body.

Narong mentioned hearing the sound of a motorcycle engine outside his home shortly before Kuay Tiew sought help. He suspects that the attacker is a member of a minority group in the community who believe that consuming cat meat during the cold season can help warm their bodies.

Kuay Tiew was taken to an animal hospital owned by veterinarian Kutcharat Tiangphadung. The veterinarian confirmed that the harpoon had not struck any vital organs. She is currently monitoring the wound to Kuay Tiew’s eye, noting that it may need to be removed if it becomes infected.

Kutcharat estimated that the total treatment costs would be less than 10,000 baht. There is no confirmation as to whether Narong will be able to pay this amount. Kuay Tiew remains at the hospital, as Narong has not returned to collect her.

Officers from Chum Saeng Police Station are investigating the case and have reviewed security camera footage near Narong’s home to track down the suspect. Based on the footage, police and residents agree with Narong’s belief that the attacker is indeed a member of the group known to consume cat meat.

Jeerasak Thipsunthornchai, Deputy Director of the Buriram Provincial Public Health Office, stated that cat meat does not provide any greater warming effect on the human body compared to pork or beef. He urged residents to consume appropriate meats that provide proper nutrition, such as protein-rich alternatives.