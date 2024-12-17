Thai father battles absent mum for son’s 2 million baht insurance

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A single father from Ratchaburi is embroiled in a legal battle following the tragic death of his 19 year old son. The son, who was raised solely by his father since the age of three months, died after sustaining injuries in an accident.

The father is now facing a claim from the boy’s mother, who left the family shortly after his birth, for a 2 million baht insurance payout.

The father shared his story on the Facebook page Je Moi V+ to highlight the emotional and legal challenges he is facing. He described how he raised his son alone after separating from the child’s mother when the boy was only three months old.

Despite the lack of support from the mother, he dedicated himself to his son’s upbringing, only to face this unexpected legal challenge after his son’s tragic demise.

“My heart is heavy as I share this with the whole country. I have a son, whom I have raised alone since he was three months old. His mother and I separated at that time, and our son stayed with me.”

The teenager was involved in an accident that resulted in a hospital stay for 10 days before he succumbed to his injuries. During this difficult time, the father was by his side, while the mother, who had not been present in her son’s life for 19 years, was notably absent. She neither visited him in the hospital nor participated in his funeral arrangements.

However, upon learning about the 2 million baht insurance policy, the mother, currently residing abroad, has sent a lawyer to claim the money. As the parents were never legally married, the law automatically grants the mother the rights to the insurance payout, reported KhaoSod.

The Facebook page also noted that the mother is currently living overseas, which is why a lawyer is representing her in this matter. This revelation has sparked a wave of sympathy for the father, with many commenters expressing their support and outrage at the mother’s actions.