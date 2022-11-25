Thailand
Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
A man off his head on crystal meth was arrested six hours after he posted a video of himself using the crazy drug, also known as Yaba, on social media and invited others to try it. The confused druggie said he wanted to promote crystal meth on social media just once in his life even if it is illegal to do so.
The 52 year old drug addict, Udon Parnpinit, posted a video of himself taking crystal meth on his Facebook account under a caption that said…
“Meth will turn your skin grey. Let’s opt for crystal meth. Your skin will be brighter!”
After the Facebook video went viral, Udon reposted the video on his TikTok account. Naturally, a lot of people commented on the video. Some found it funny, while others filed a complaint against the man.
Only six hours after the video was posted Udon was arrested at his home in the Prang Ku district in the Isaan province of Sisaket. The drugs and drug tools were seized, and Udon tested positive for drugs.
Udon confessed to police that he had an idea to promote drugs via social media. He claimed that crystal meth was better than meth. Meth affected the skin and throat, but crystal meth provided users with brighter skin.
Udon acknowledged his actions violated the law, adding he wanted to promote and encourage the use of his favourite drug once in his lifetime.
Thairath reported that Udon was charged with using drugs from Narcotic Category 1, and Udon will be sent to a drug rehabilitation centre in the province.
