Phuket
Phuket man arrested with over 10,000 meth pills
There’s been another meth bust in Phuket’s main city district this week. Border Patrol Police arrested a man in the Rassada sub-district. They seized 10,504 meth pills from him, in addition to crystal meth.
The police arrested Ban at the entrance of Soi Bang She Lao on Thep Kasattri Road, The Phuket Express reported. They then brought him to Phuket City Police Station to face charges of illegal possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.
This news comes after police found some meth pills in a man’s minivan in Patong earlier this week. Items found in the vehicle included nine meth pills, a gun, 10 bullets, a knife, and an axe in a man’s car in Patong.
Phuket has had a few meth busts this year. In August, police seized 2,770 meth pills, along with roughly 1,293 grammes of crystal meth, from a man in the main city district. He was allegedly part of a larger drug network, which included dealers in other provinces. He admitted to police that he was paid 20,000 baht every time he transported drugs and that he had done so three times. This was on top of a few other meth busts in the same month.
Meth continues to be the most popular, cheap, and readily available illicit narcotic in Thailand and all over Southeast Asia, where the synthetic drug trade is booming.
Last year alone, more than one billion meth pills were seized in the east and Southeast Asia, according to a report released by the United Nations. It is considered the “drug of greatest concern” in the region by the UN.
In April, Thai police arrested more than 120,000 drug suspects in the past six months. They had seized more than 2.4 billion baht in assets and confiscated more than 260 million pills of illegal substances, including meth.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket man arrested with over 10,000 meth pills
Tourists complain about pricey beach chairs at Hua Hin
A fish tale: thousands of fish jump onto bridge on Krabi island
W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Pattaya drag icon Maisie Trollette makes movie
Two children drown during Loy Krathong festival in northern Thailand
10 year old girl saves 4,000 baht to buy mother gold ring
5 cooking courses to try in Koh Samui
A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Thai medical experts hold seminar, warn of the risks of HPV
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Hollywood star’s bizarre Oscar gesture to Zelensky ridiculed
Hospital sends wrong corpse to funeral in central Thailand
Pattaya tourists enjoy the beauty of Loy Krathong and eclipse on beach
Some electric wires in Bangkok urgently buried for APEC meeting
VIDEO: Man throws eggs at British royals in explosive incident
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
Grab delivery drivers protest in Bangkok, Thailand
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Thai man narrowly survives bite from his pet monocled cobra
Phuket vehicle crash kills Russians and Thai
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Best Bites1 day ago
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
-
Best of2 hours ago
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
-
Education2 days ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Business3 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok