Drug abuse in Bodybuilding in Thailand | The Dark Side of Fitness

https://youtu.be/_6lm9DYrUUM

Fitness craze is real. Body builders from around the world love to travel to Thailand to work out. Sometimes, to abuse the easy access drugs with no repercussions in Thailand. In this episode Jay sits with fitness expert Walter Veale to learn more about the drug abuse in the fitness world in Thailand.

