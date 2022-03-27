Pattaya police arrest ‘restaurant’ manager who allegedly violated Covid-19 rules

Pattaya City Police reported yesterday that they arrested a ‘restaurant’ manager in Pattaya for allegedly selling alcohol without a permit, opening a venue without a permit, and breaking the Chonburi Disease Control Orders. Only former bars and clubs that have been converted into ‘restaurants’, and have proper certification, are approved by authorities are allowed to operate. Alcohol can be served until 11:00pm.

Police took the manager to Pattaya Police Station. The name of the owner and venue were not given to The Pattaya News.

Earlier this month, an entertainment official in Pattaya called on authorities to move closing times on venues to 1am instead of 11pm. The official was the secretary of the Pattaya Association of Entertainment Venue Operators. The secretary said business operators must immediately hold talks to plan ways to attract tourists back, since some neighbouring countries have scrapped quarantine requirements to attract tourists. He said that in Thailand tourists from Europe and the US are coming back, and venues in the central walking street should be ready to reopen as restaurants to welcome them back.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News