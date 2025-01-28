Drowsy truck driver crashes into parked pickup, injuring woman and killing dog

Photo via TikTok/ @siriporn_mos

A drowsy truck driver crashed into a parked pickup outside a tyre shop in the Isaan province of Roi Et, injuring a Thai woman standing near the pickup and killing her dog.

The 20 year old victim, Siriporn, shared CCTV footage of the accident on her TikTok account, @siriporn_mos, last week. In the caption, she wrote…

“A lesson learned. Even if we don’t cause an accident, others may do. #LessonLearned #18WheelTruck #AccidentCanHappenAtAnyTime.”

In the video, Siriporn is seen holding her dog while standing near a parked white pickup. While her back was turned to the road, an 18-wheel truck crashed into the back of the pickup, causing it to then hit Siriporn, who was standing nearby.

In an interview with ThaiRath, Siriporn explained that the truck driver admitted to falling asleep at the wheel. He reportedly told her that he lacked sleep due to a heavy workload.

Siriporn revealed that the lorry veered off the road and crashed next to her family’s tyre shop. Following the collision, the driver remained asleep in the truck. Her family members had to wake him up and inform him of the accident.

Thai woman injured and her dog killed after truck hits her parked pickup
Photo via TikTok/ @siriporn_mos

While the truck driver sustained only minor injuries, Siriporn suffered a broken neck bone and required over 20 stitches for wounds on her legs and feet.

Siriporn clarified that she was playing with two dogs when the accident occurred. The dog she was holding at the time became frightened and ran onto the road, where it was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Siriporn expressed her hope that the incident would serve as a cautionary example for others. She stated that she understood the crash was an accident and chose not to press charges against the lorry driver. However, it remains unclear whether she intends to seek compensation for her injuries or the damage to the pickup.

Truck crashes into parked pickup injuring Thai woman and killing her dog
Photo via TikTok/ @siriporn_mos

Many netizens expressed their wishes for Siriporn’s speedy recovery, while others criticised her and her family for parking the pickup recklessly. Some highlighted legal requirements for maintaining appropriate distances between structures and public roads.

Under the Building Control Act, the following rules apply to the construction of buildings near public roads:

  • Buildings must be set back at least three metres from the centre of roads less than six metres wide.
  • Buildings must be set back at least 10 metres from the centre of roads that are at least six metres wide.
  • For roads 10 to 20 metres wide, buildings must be set back at least one-tenth of the road’s width.
  • For roads wider than 20 metres, buildings must be set back at least two metres from the property boundary.
@siriporn_mos

อุทาหรณ์สอนใจ เราไม่ชนเขา เขาก็ชนเรา #อุทาหรณ์ #รถ18ล้อ #อุบัติเหตุเกิดขึ้นได้ทุกวินาที

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – ป๋า’มอสส ฯ. – ป๋า’มอสส ฯ.

Crime News

