Published: 16:29, 10 September 2024
Dog rescued and freed from tight collar in Chai Nat
A brown dog, found with a severely tight collar causing a necrotic wound, was rescued by volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation yesterday in Sapphaya district, Chai Nat province. The dog, malnourished and struggling to breathe, was discovered in an abandoned garage near Sakae Temple.

Volunteers responded to a Good Samaritan’s report about the dog’s condition. The dog was lying weakly in a room within the derelict garage, emitting a foul odour due to the infected wound caused by the collar. The rescue team prepared a blanket and scissors to remove the collar. Before proceeding, they attempted to calm the dog, letting it know they were there to help.

Two volunteers covered the dog with a blanket while another used scissors to cut the collar. Initially, the dog escaped, running into a nearby bathroom, but the team managed to catch it again and successfully removed the collar. This allowed the dog to breathe more comfortably and improved its safety.

Somjit Chuahtet, a 59 year old local peanut vendor, witnessed the event. She revealed that the dog had been around for several days, hiding in the bathroom and exhibiting signs of fear.

Somjit’s brother had tried to catch the dog but was unsuccessful as it attempted to bite in its distress. The woman mentioned that a kind-hearted individual noticed the dog’s plight and was moved to help.

“I don’t know where it came from, but it’s been here for about a week. My brother went into the bathroom and noticed a strong, foul smell. This garage used to belong to him, but he has since moved out.

“The dog likely survived by drinking water, as it couldn’t swallow food due to the tight collar. It seems the collar was put on when it was a puppy and didn’t expand as it grew, causing it to become emaciated.”

Feeling deeply for the dog’s suffering, Somjit expressed her empathy. She pointed out that if the dog could speak, it would have asked for help much sooner. After the collar was removed, she believed the dog’s condition would improve, hoping it would breathe better, reported KhaoSod.

“I think its breathing will get better now. Tomorrow, I’ll mix some chicken with anti-inflammatory medicine to help heal its wound. If it stays around, I plan to take care of it.”

