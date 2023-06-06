Gastrointestinal shocker: Viral video reveals nose-tickling tapeworm terror (video)

PHOTO via iStock

A video circulating online, showing the removal of a tapeworm of over one metre in length from a patient’s nose, has sparked fears for those who consume raw beef or pork dishes such as Larb, Koy, and Soi Joo. The event probably took place in Laos.

The disturbing footage was first posted on Facebook by user Taning Ksb about six days ago. Later, it was shared by FMC Medical Clinic, which also provided information on tapeworm infection. It is thought that this patient contracted a bovine tapeworm, given the appearance and length of the parasite. This type of infection typically results from consuming raw beef dishes.

Tapeworms, either from cows or pigs, usually reside in the small intestines of their human hosts. Treatment involves administering drugs such as Niclosamide or Praziquantel. The question remains as to how the tapeworm managed to exit through the patient’s nose.

When a vast number of tapeworms, especially long ones, populate the small intestines, the parasites may have limited space. Consequently, they may move and block intestines, and bile ducts, causing nausea, vomiting, stomach discomfort, and abdominal pain in some patients. If the tapeworm moves up into the stomach, the high acidity is unsuitable for the parasite, forcing it to continue moving, Sanook reported.

Some tapeworms may return to the intestines, while others may travel upwards through the food pipe. This process can lead to belching and vomiting. As seen in the video, the worm eventually exits through the patient’s mouth or nose, requiring a doctor to remove it. Moreover, additional deworming medication may be necessary to eliminate any remaining worm eggs or larvae, especially in the case of porcine tapeworms, to prevent life-threatening cysticercosis.

Follow us on :













There have been several news stories over the past year regarding Thai citizens and tapeworms including a pregnant woman who vomited 10-15 cm roundworms a week ago, condemning contaminated food. Read more HERE.