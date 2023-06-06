Cowardly cop dismissed after attacking wife and smashing her car (video)

Photo via Facebook/ Reporternews5.com/

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) sacked a cowardly cop attached to Mueang Satun Police Station after he viciously attacked his wife and smashed her car in the middle of the road in southern Thailand.

The incident took place on the road in the Sadao district of Songkhla province at 1.20am on Saturday, June 4. The cop, 51 year old squad leader Pongsak Rojjanai, reportedly attacked his 45 year old wife by hitting her head on the floor and used a hammer to smash her car, a bronze Mazda sedan.

According to ThaiRath, the car bore the brunt of the attack, with shattered windows, broken lights, and numerous unsightly dents on its exterior.

Sadao Police Station officers rushed to the scene and took the injured woman to hospital. She was found lying half naked on the road near her car because her shirt was torn. She suffered a serious injury to her head but is now in stable condition. She has not filed a complaint against her husband as she remains under medical care.

The woman revealed to the police that the attacker was her husband, Pongsak, a police officer at Mueang Satun Police Station. He was furious and jealous because she joined her friend’s birthday party at a nightclub near the border between Thailand and Malaysia.

A witness told Channel 7 that he did not dare to assist the woman when the incident occurred, fearing that the attacker may have been armed. The witness revealed that police officers arrived at the scene about ten minutes after the attack started.

The witness added that the attacker presented himself to officers and witnesses as a police officer and tried to stop others from interfering by saying that it was a matter between himself and his wife. He also exposed personal issues and information between himself and his wife to others by shouting out loud at the scene.

The attacker, Pongsak, surrendered himself to officers at Sadao Police Station yesterday, June 5. During the three-hour questioning session, Pongsak refused to give information to officers and insisted he will only speak in court. Officers initially issued two charges against the cowardly cop: Committing physical harm against another person, and robbery.

Pongsak was expelled from the RTP and temporarily imprisoned at a prison of the Na Thawi Provincial Court in Songkhla.

