Disturbing hygiene at Bangkok chicken rice restaurant exposed (video)

A video showing the questionable hygiene practices of a famous chicken rice restaurant on Banthat Thong Road was shared by a customer.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, exposed the staff’s method of cleaning glasses and straws used by patrons by dipping them into a bucket of water before arranging them on a shelf for new customers to use.

The alarming video prompted a flurry of online comments, with many expressing their disgust and concerns over the potential spread of diseases such as hepatitis B, C, E, and Covid-19. The original poster, who chose to remain anonymous, shared the footage in the We Are Consumers Facebook group, sparking a debate on the standards of cleanliness and safety in eateries.

The two-clip video, which some viewers may find disturbing, shows an employee submerging used glasses and straws in a bucket of water. Afterwards, another worker retrieves the glasses, removes the old straws, and places them on a shelf, ready for another customer to use. This practice raised questions about the effectiveness of such a cleaning method and the risks it poses to public health.

Social media users were quick to criticize the restaurant, with some suggesting that such practices would have led to legal action in other countries. Others shared their precautions, such as refusing glasses from restaurants, using only plastic-wrapped straws, or bringing their own drinking containers to avoid any health risks, reported KhaoSod.

The owner of the post expressed that their intention in sharing this experience was not to shame, but rather to raise awareness about cleanliness and hygiene in society, emphasising the responsibility everyone has in maintaining their health. The viral nature of the post demonstrates the power of social media in spotlighting health and safety concerns in everyday settings and underscores the need for restaurants to adhere to strict hygiene standards to protect their customers.