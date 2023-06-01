Man from Uthai Thani shot himself after dispute led to divorce

Photo from Freepik

A 34 year old man from Uthai Thani province shot himself after an argument with his wife led to their divorce. The incident occurred just a day after his 34th birthday and followed a long line of heated disputes between the couple.

Pattanapong Pomthong was found lifeless with an 11mm handgun by his side at his rental home in Nong Khon Kwang, Udon Thani. Despite attempts by emergency services to resuscitate him, all efforts proved futile as friends and Pattanapong’s wife mourned his passing.

According to a friend, Pattanapong and his wife initially argued before deciding to register their divorce at the district office in Udon Thani. Following their separation, Pattanapong got drunk with friends inside the house while his wife went outside. Moments later a gunshot was heard and Pattanapong was found dead.

The tragic incident is believed to have been triggered by stress from the couple’s longtime discord and the emotional turmoil of formally ending their years-long relationship.

Pattanapong had just celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday, May 30, just one day before he registered his divorce. The devastating event has deeply saddened Pattanapong’s friends, who never expected such an unfortunate outcome on the day of the couple’s separation.

Two weeks ago, there was another tragic suicide in Chon Buri. A married woman’s plan to make her jealous husband a better person backfired and ended in tragedy when he took his own life.

The man killed himself in Chon Buri Forest after learning that his wife talked with a Korean man on the phone. The wife later revealed that she just pretended to talk with another man to make her husband a better person for her. To read more about the story click here

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.