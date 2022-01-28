Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon discusses Phuket pedestrian safety

Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon brought up pedestrian safety crossings yesterday at an online meeting with a road safety policy committee, and the interior minister. Phuket officials have now been told to paint warning lines ahead of pedestrian crossings, letting drivers know they will have to slow down soon. The group also talked about the new points system that started in December, which made new rules for truck, van, and motorbike delivery drivers.

“The Royal Thai Police will increase the intensity of law enforcement for offences that are a risk factor for accidents as well as to survey and prioritise improvements at every pedestrian crossing. In addition, (police are to) follow up and assess all cases of accidents on the pedestrian crossings as a guideline to prevent further accidents.”

This news comes in the wake of two tragic killings of pedestrians in Bangkok and Samut Prakan who were hit by cars or motorbikes. The most publicised killing was of an eye doctor last Friday. Police officer driving a Ducati motorbike hit her at a zebra crossing in Phaya Thai. Yesterday, a pickup truck hit a woman crossing a road in Samut Prakan, sending her flying 10 metres. She died after emergency services brought her to the hospital. One government spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmueng revealed that over 25,000 drivers broke traffic laws in the past month.

