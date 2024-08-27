Grinding gears: Dentists fret over TikTok teens filing their teeth

Picture courtesy of Daniel Frank from pexels.com

TikTok’s latest trend has left dentists worried as teenagers around the globe are using nail files to reshape their teeth. The platform, known for its viral challenges and trends, has seen a surge in videos where young individuals file their teeth to achieve their desired shape.

TikTok has become one of the most influential online platforms today, allowing people worldwide to connect and follow trends easily. While some use this platform to build their identity and share knowledge and interests, it can sometimes spread harmful practices.

Beauty standards continue to dominate TikTok, with influencers sharing various tips to achieve their desired looks. One popular beauty standard is having perfect teeth, which has been coveted for generations. This desire has led to the creation of whitening toothpaste and at-home whitening kits.

Recently, the trend of DIY tooth filing has gained popularity. Many TikTok users have started using nail files to shape their teeth according to their preferences. This practice, however, poses significant risks and should be avoided. Dental professionals have expressed serious concerns about this dangerous trend.

A dentist from White & Co Dental, Christina Wilczynski, warned about the dangers of this practice. She stated that filing your teeth can remove the enamel, which is the protective layer. Excessive filing can lead to tooth sensitivity and worse, it can cause nerve inflammation, irritation, and pain, which may result in further complications.

Despite the appeal of following popular trends, it is crucial to research and use good judgment to avoid harming oneself or others. Engaging in these risky behaviours can lead to long-term dental issues that are costly and painful to resolve.

Innovative solutions

The desire for aesthetically pleasing teeth has driven many to seek innovative solutions like whitening toothpaste and DIY whitening kits. However, the latest trend of using nail files to reshape teeth is concerning. This method, which involves filing down the teeth to achieve a specific shape, can lead to irreversible damage.

Dentists stress that enamel, the outer layer of the teeth, is essential for protecting the underlying dentin and nerves. Removing this layer through filing can expose the sensitive parts of the teeth, leading to discomfort and potential infections. In severe cases, it can even result in the need for extensive dental treatments, said Wilczynski.

“Understandably, people want to look their best but there are safe ways to achieve a beautiful smile. Consulting with a dentist can provide you with options that won’t jeopardise your health.”

Dental experts advise against attempting any dental procedures without professional supervision. They encourage individuals to seek professional advice and treatments that are safe and effective, reported Khaosod.