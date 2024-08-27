Thailand’s female CEOs soar but the gender equality gap remains

Thailand’s female CEOs soar but the gender equality gap remains
Thailand’s female business leaders are smashing glass ceilings at an impressive rate, but the country’s gender equality struggle is far from over. With 32% of senior leadership positions in Thai businesses held by women, compared to a global average of 27%, Thailand boasts one of the highest ratios of women CEOs in the world.

Nearly 90% of businesses in Thailand have at least one woman in senior management. However, these statistics hide a more complex reality.

Despite this progress, Thailand ranks only 74th globally on the Gender Inequality Index, lagging behind regional neighbours like Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei. Although government support exists for small enterprises, women-owned businesses still face significant challenges.

They often struggle to secure formal financing, relying instead on personal savings or loans from family and friends. These enterprises, frequently small-scale and within the retail and service sectors, are at a disadvantage from the start.

Thailand’s gender wage gap may appear negligible, but this is misleading. Women, who generally attain higher education levels than men, still earn less when qualifications are equal. Workplace segregation remains stark, with over 70% of healthcare and social work roles filled by women, while only a fraction work in construction.

The burden of care work, disproportionately shouldered by women, further hampers their economic advancement. Women spend more time on childcare, and poorer women are hit hardest, balancing long working hours with familial responsibilities. As Thailand’s population ages and domestic workers become scarce, the strain on women is expected to grow unless significant changes are made.

Government policies, however, are skewed towards male-dominated industries, leaving women’s enterprises, particularly in the green economy and online businesses, without adequate support. This lack of focus on gender equality threatens to widen the socio-economic gap between men and women, pushing those already disadvantaged even further behind, reported East Asia Forum.

In related news, in a groundbreaking triumph, Indian women have defied the odds and scaled the heights of the airline industry, emerging as leaders in key airports across Karnataka, India. Their stories of perseverance and determination showcase the limitless possibilities for career growth.

