Bangkok
Democrat candidate in Bangkok election promises to tackle flooding if elected
A candidate in Bangkok’s upcoming governor election is saying he will tackle the city’s flooding problem if he is elected. The candidate, Suchatvee Suwansawat, from Thailand’s Democrat Party, said at a campaign event yesterday that electric water pumps must be set up across Bangkok, because dredging and flood control reservoirs are not enough.
Bangkok has had a chronic problem with annual flooding in low-lying areas since it was established and are particularly susceptible to monsoonal rains, made even worse if they coincide with a high tide. The problem is exacerbated by the slow sinking of the capital some 2-3 centimetres each year – such that some 20-30% of the capital will be inundated by 2050 if no long term remedy is put in place.
Suchatvee says he will deal with flooding in steps for the short term, middle term and long turn. In the short term, he will replace manual pumps with automatic ones, with water gates similar to those used in other countries. In the middle term, he will create flood control reservoirs in areas vulnerable to floods. In the long term, Suchatvee says he will implement a plan to deal with the increasing level of saltwater in the Chao Phraya River.
“Residents in Ayutthaya have suffered from flooding for a long time. Bangkok will be inundated in the future if the problem is not solved immediately.”
Another of Suchatvee’s priorities is to make sure all areas of Bangkok have access to tap water, since some districts lack it. He also promised to improve uneven pavements, allocate areas for selling goods, and set up drinking water dispensers on footpaths if he is elected.
Thailand’s Democrat Party is currently embroiled in a massive scandal after at least 18 women accused its former deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi, of sexual assault. Top leaders of the party have now resigned out of “moral conscience”. Bangkok’s governor election is coming up on May 22, and the public has yet to see how successful the party can still be.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Can digital nomads get a 10 year LTR visa in Thailand?
Sri Lanka’s PM quits, goes into hiding
What you need to know about Thai spirit homes
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Democrat candidate in Bangkok election promises to tackle flooding if elected
The Bikini Beach Race to take place in Pattaya this October
Phuket’s THB4.5 Billion Andamanda Project Set to Open
Thursday Covid Update: 8,019 new cases; provincial totals
Prawit is confident Thailand will rise to Tier 2 in US human trafficking report
In Chiang Rai, monk novices receive condoms as an offering
Al Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of fatally shooting journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh
Travellers will still have to wear face masks post-endemic phase in Thailand
UPDATE: Authorities find Isaan cult also selling food and snacks online
Chon Buri gold shop robber threatened staff with fake gun
Cabinet announces changes to Thailand’s SMART visa
Man allegedly assaults another man for mocking his girlfriend, Chon Buri
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Shopping mall in Chiang Mai goes dark, couldn’t afford 20 million baht power bill
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
Tourists returning to Bangkok’s Khao San Road
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
- Thailand23 hours ago
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
- North East3 days ago
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
- Thailand1 day ago
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
- Crime3 days ago
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
- Cannabis2 days ago
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
- Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysia watches more pornography than any other Asian country, study reveals