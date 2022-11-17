Thailand
Dead body of unidentified foreign man found in Chon Buri sea
A Thai sailor found the dead body of an unidentified foreign man in the sea off Samae San Island in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri. A one-kilogram rock was found in the man’s backpack.
The foreigner’s body was found about 200 metres away from Nam Sai Beach on Samae San Island. He is believed to be about 40 to 50 years old. The man had fair skin and a goatee and was wearing some multi-coloured black, green, and dark blue swimming shorts. No wounds were spotted on his body.
The man’s backpack was filled with a one-kilogram rock, a pack of cigarettes, and condoms. No identification documents were found on him or in his bag.
The body of the man had begun the decomposing stage. An official stated that he believed the man might have been dead for more than two days.
The body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. A police officer reported that he would search the missing person’s database to determine the man’s identity.
Officers from Sattahip Police Station were keeping an open verdict. They believe the man might have accidentally fallen into the sea or committed suicide because there were no wounds found on the body.
Officers added they weren’t ruling out the possibility of murder. The investigation into the cause of death and the identity of the man continues.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Dead body of unidentified foreign man found in Chon Buri sea
Burmese junta to release former UK ambassador, Australian economist, and Japanese journalist
A carjacking monk high on drugs drags police on high-speed chase
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
Indian tourists injured in fight with ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Residents in a Chiang Rai district forced to breathe poisonous hydrogen cyanide for months
Phuket restaurant managers arrested for selling parrotfish
Police auction off water buffaloes seized from drug dealer in northeast Thailand
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Amnesty International calls on Thailand to help stop Myanmar violence
Songkhla hotels demand longer opening hours on Malaysian border
FIFA give begging Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence
Senior sets junior student on fire in sick Uni hazing ritual in Thailand
Golfing in Thailand: the best golf courses to tee off at
Skyline walk near CentralWorld closed during APEC meeting
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
More civil servants fall victim to Thailand’s drug ‘war’
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Thailand3 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Crime3 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Events3 days ago
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood