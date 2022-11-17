Dead body of unidentified foreign man found in Chon Buri sea

A Thai sailor found the dead body of an unidentified foreign man in the sea off Samae San Island in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri. A one-kilogram rock was found in the man’s backpack.

The foreigner’s body was found about 200 metres away from Nam Sai Beach on Samae San Island. He is believed to be about 40 to 50 years old. The man had fair skin and a goatee and was wearing some multi-coloured black, green, and dark blue swimming shorts. No wounds were spotted on his body.

The man’s backpack was filled with a one-kilogram rock, a pack of cigarettes, and condoms. No identification documents were found on him or in his bag.

The body of the man had begun the decomposing stage. An official stated that he believed the man might have been dead for more than two days.

The body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. A police officer reported that he would search the missing person’s database to determine the man’s identity.

Officers from Sattahip Police Station were keeping an open verdict. They believe the man might have accidentally fallen into the sea or committed suicide because there were no wounds found on the body.

Officers added they weren’t ruling out the possibility of murder. The investigation into the cause of death and the identity of the man continues.