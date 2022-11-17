Connect with us

Thailand

Dead body of unidentified foreign man found in Chon Buri sea

Published

 on 

Photo via ป๊อปพิฆาตชายฝั่ง

A Thai sailor found the dead body of an unidentified foreign man in the sea off Samae San Island in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri. A one-kilogram rock was found in the man’s backpack.

The foreigner’s body was found about 200 metres away from Nam Sai Beach on Samae San Island. He is believed to be about 40 to 50 years old. The man had fair skin and a goatee and was wearing some multi-coloured black, green, and dark blue swimming shorts. No wounds were spotted on his body.

The man’s backpack was filled with a one-kilogram rock, a pack of cigarettes, and condoms. No identification documents were found on him or in his bag.

The body of the man had begun the decomposing stage. An official stated that he believed the man might have been dead for more than two days.

The body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. A police officer reported that he would search the missing person’s database to determine the man’s identity.

Officers from Sattahip Police Station were keeping an open verdict. They believe the man might have accidentally fallen into the sea or committed suicide because there were no wounds found on the body.

Officers added they weren’t ruling out the possibility of murder. The investigation into the cause of death and the identity of the man continues.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand42 seconds ago

Dead body of unidentified foreign man found in Chon Buri sea
Myanmar37 mins ago

Burmese junta to release former UK ambassador, Australian economist, and Japanese journalist
Thailand39 mins ago

A carjacking monk high on drugs drags police on high-speed chase
Sponsored1 day ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Thailand55 mins ago

Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Indian tourists injured in fight with ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Thailand2 hours ago

Residents in a Chiang Rai district forced to breathe poisonous hydrogen cyanide for months
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket restaurant managers arrested for selling parrotfish
Thailand3 hours ago

Police auction off water buffaloes seized from drug dealer in northeast Thailand
Politics3 hours ago

VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Southeast Asia4 hours ago

Amnesty International calls on Thailand to help stop Myanmar violence
Songkhla5 hours ago

Songkhla hotels demand longer opening hours on Malaysian border
Thailand5 hours ago

FIFA give begging Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence 
Crime5 hours ago

Senior sets junior student on fire in sick Uni hazing ritual in Thailand
Travel6 hours ago

Golfing in Thailand: the best golf courses to tee off at
Thailand6 hours ago

Skyline walk near CentralWorld closed during APEC meeting
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending