Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai FDA goes after misleading ads for nasal spray supposedly preventing Covid
Thailand’s FDA is going after misleading ads that make it appear that a nasal spray can prevent or heal Covid-19. The FDA is currently gathering evidence to take legal action.
The FDA’s deputy secretary-general said today that Besuto Qlears nasal spray has an instruction for people to use it when they develop cold or flu-like symptoms.
The deputy secretary-general said the spray was registered for use to moisturise the nasal cavity during dry weather, and relieve nasal congestion.
But the FDA has found misleading ads making it appear that the spray can heal or prevent Covid-19, influenza, and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Thai media reported.
However, deputy secretary-general Dr. Surachoke Tangwiwat said…
“further human trials are needed to confirm its properties, and the results can be used to apply for permits with the FDA.”
Dr. Surachoke said that cooperation from all sectors was requested to reduce the problem of misleading advertising.
An event was held to introduce the spray earlier this month by the Faculty of Tropical Medicine at Mahidol University, along with other groups.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai FDA goes after misleading ads for nasal spray supposedly preventing Covid
Dead body of unidentified foreign man found in Chon Buri sea
Burmese junta to release former UK ambassador, Australian economist, and Japanese journalist
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
A carjacking monk high on drugs drags police on high-speed chase
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
Indian tourists injured in fight with ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Residents in a Chiang Rai district forced to breathe poisonous hydrogen cyanide for months
Phuket restaurant managers arrested for selling parrotfish
Police auction off water buffaloes seized from drug dealer in northeast Thailand
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Amnesty International calls on Thailand to help stop Myanmar violence
Songkhla hotels demand longer opening hours on Malaysian border
FIFA give begging Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence
Senior sets junior student on fire in sick Uni hazing ritual in Thailand
Golfing in Thailand: the best golf courses to tee off at
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Thailand3 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Events3 days ago
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Crime3 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand