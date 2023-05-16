Dead body of Swedish man found in house in Isaan

Photo via Facebook/ อาสาสมัครมูลนิธิส่งเสริมธรรมแห่งอุดรธานี จุดหนองหาน

Residents in the Isaan province of Udon Thani discovered the dead body of a Swedish man in a house. Police believe he had been dead for a week and the cause of his death remains under investigation.

Yesterday, May 15, locals were hit by a foul stench emanating from a one-storey house belonging to a Swedish man and his Thai wife in the Baan Nong Bua Daeng community, in the Nong Han district of Udon Thani. They went to check and discovered the dead body of the foreign man on his bed.

Nong Han Police Station officers, rescuers and medical staff members investigated the scene and identified the deceased as 65 year old Joe Hassan. He was found wearing only his underwear, with no signs of injury or evidence of a break-in. Officers found beer cans near his bed, leading them to believe he may have died from natural causes. However, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the actual cause of death.

Hassan’s loyal white dog was found in front of the house guarding his owner’s body. Neighbours revealed that Hassan’s wife, named Baanyen, had passed away a few years ago. The foreign man would frequently visit Thailand and always stayed alone in the house. He didn’t interact much with his neighbours and only had his dog as his companion.

A few days before his discovery, some locals had reported hearing the dog barking and howling mournfully throughout the night, but they had ignored it. They now believe the dog was trying to alert others to the death of its owner and seek help.

The body of the Swedish man will be transferred to Sweden after contacting his embassy and relatives. His body will be kept at the Baan Pak Dong cemetery until further notice.

This tragic incident has left the community in shock, and many are mourning the loss of their quiet neighbour.

Follow us on :













The report of a similar incident, a death related to alcohol, was reported in March. A Swedish man was found dead inside a camping tent on Ao Nang Beach in the southern province of Krabi. No signs of physical trauma or evidence of foul play were found at the scene as well.

The witness reported that he saw the foreign man buy a beer from a nearby shop and had never seen him exiting his tent since then.