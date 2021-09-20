Connect with us

Thailand

DDC plans to vaccinate 1 million people a day starting Friday

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Vincent Vega on Flickr

The government has set the ambitious goal of administering 1 million doses of Covid vaccines a day starting this Friday. The Department of Disease Control announced this goal and said, via Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the director general of the Thai Disease Control Department, that they are planning to get 50% of the population their first dose by the end of the month, or in 11 days. The DDC says this is part of an overarching plan to resuscitate the economy, notably before the high season in November and December. This plan is also intended to reopen the doors again for schools and tourism.

Dr Opas continued on to say that the main vaccine being used is the Sinovac and AstraZeneca mix. The Pattaya News adds that Thailand has increased their stores of Covid vaccines recently and the DDC has been pushing harder to get more people their second dose of a Covid vaccine. Further, the DDC plans to move from vaccinating people in the nation’s capital, Bangkok, and extend their vaccination efforts to the outlying provinces and assist those most in need.

Last month, the Thai government announced that nearly 90% of Bangkok residents had received their first dose of a Covid vaccine. Last week, the government shelved plans to reopen Bangkok for 2 weeks as most Bangkok residents are still waiting on the second dose of a Covid vaccine. As of last Thursday, 37% of Bangkok residents were fully vaccinated.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

image

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
