Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket officials launch mass testing campaign in high-risk communities

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

STOCK PHOTO: Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

Proactive mass testing is underway in Phuket communities with high infection rates, as officials attempt to curtail the spread of Covid-19 on the southern island. The Bangkok Post reports that 9 comprehensive Covid-19 response teams have been dispatched to the target areas. Provincial chief health officer Kusak Kukiattikun says the teams will use antigen test kits in an active case-finding operation over 3 days.

Kusak says officials on the island are concerned about the surge in cases, with daily new infections over 200 and fears that tourism could be affected. Yesterday, Phuket reported 242 new cases.

“Since July, the number of new infections has continued to rise due to the Delta variant. Phuket is a tourist destination. We can’t simply stop the people from visiting. Among them were migrant workers, so a mass screening test programme is needed before more patients fill up hospital beds and seriously affect the Phuket Sandbox.”

According to the Bangkok Post report, Phuket has welcomed over 30,000 tourists since it launched its sandbox re-opening programme on July 1. Yongyot Thammawut from the Public Health Ministry says of that number, only 96 tested positive for Covid-19 during their time on the island.

Yongyot says the proactive mass testing will target around 25,000 people, adding that officials have also set up a testing centre in the town hall, where people who’ve had a positive result from an antigen test can get a PCR test. He is hopeful the outbreak can be brought under control within the next 2 weeks.

“Covid-19 vaccination, particularly in the migrant worker population, is also being accelerated as part of the effort to contain the outbreak and restore confidence in the safety of Thailand’s tourism re-opening.”

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Griff1315
2021-09-20 10:21
10 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Guess what? They'll find infections. Just like when I go to my fridge, I find cold things. Now, if they really wanted to find out the scale of the problem, they'd do random tests at…
image
Malc-Thai
2021-09-20 10:28
3 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: News Forum - Phuket officials launch mass testing campaign in high-risk communities true Mass testing would involve more than just a few hundred tests at targeted sites. If they were serious about finding the extent…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-20 10:35
Article Quote: Kusak says officials on the island are concerned about the surge in cases, with daily new infections over 200 and fears that tourism could be affected. Yesterday, Phuket reported 242 new cases. If you think of how big of…
image
AussieBob
2021-09-20 10:43
There goes all those spare hospital beds that the Governor claims are still available for tourists.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-20 11:00
14 minutes ago, AussieBob said: There goes all those spare hospital beds that the Governor claims are still available for tourists. Hold that thought there AussieBob. They might have a big reserve of hammocks.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok27 mins ago

Bangkok residents warned of flooding risk as torrential rain forecast this week
Thailand46 mins ago

Government seeks to regulate infectious waste disposal charges
World49 mins ago

Manny Pacquiao to run for president of the Philippines

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Economy1 hour ago

Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Phuket officials launch mass testing campaign in high-risk communities
Thailand2 hours ago

DDC plans to vaccinate 1 million people a day starting Friday
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Doctors say cardiac arrest caused death of man given AstraZeneca booster shot
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 106 deaths and 12,709 new cases
Drugs16 hours ago

Meth busts yield 882,000 pills and 5.6kg of meth in Songkhla
Protests17 hours ago

Coup anniversary marked by car mob with over 1000 vehicles
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Government speeds rollout with 152.9 million vaccines this year
Phuket18 hours ago

Phuket domestic travel rules need streamlining, officials discuss
Politics19 hours ago

Nida Poll: PM Prayut shouldn’t take over PPRP or form new party
Thailand20 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat prison sealed off as infections climb
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Covid-19: Detailed info on vaccinations, hospitalisations, and provinces
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending