Thailand
Date set for Liverpool vs. Manchester United pre-season friendly in Bangkok
The date has been set for Liverpool F.C’s pre-season friendly with their rivals Manchester United at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok. The two English Premier League giants will go head to head for the Bangkok Century Cup on July 12.
Liverpool will travel to Thailand for the first time since 2015 to kick off their first pre-season tour since the start of the pandemic. The 2022/23 Premier League season will begin about three weeks later.
The long-awaited match can go ahead as planned since Thailand eased entry requirements for fully vaccinated travellers who can now enter the country without quarantine. The only requirements are a negative Covid-19 test on the first and fifth day in the kingdom.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 1) at 9am and can be purchased HERE through the Thai Ticket Major website. Ticket prices range from 5,000 baht to 25,000 baht. Each buyer can buy up to four tickets each.
Both clubs have a huge following in Thailand and there is no doubt the stadium will be packed out with fans.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | This Is Anfield
