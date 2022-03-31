Phuket to become world class medical tourism hub by 2028

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha plans to turn Phuket into a world class hub of medical tourism by 2028, according to a spokesperson for the prime minister. An international medical and public health service centre called “Medical Plaza” is planned, complete with an international elderly care centre, a palliative care centre and a rehabilitation centre.

Thailand’s medical and public health services have been recognised internationally, so expanding medical tourism is going to be good for Thailand’s economy in the future, according to the PM’s spokesperson Thanakorn Wongboonkongchan. Medical tourism was a focus at Thailand’s International Health Expo 2022 held from March 17-20 in Bangkok.

Phuket in particular will become Thailand’s medical tourism hub in upcoming years, with the new “Medical Plaza” to debut at an event called “Expo 2028 – Phuket Thailand” scheduled to take place in six years’ time. Medical Plaza will be a comprehensive international medical and public health service centre complete with an international elderly care centre, a “Jairak” palliative care centre and a rehabilitation centre.

The success of the Phuket Sandbox programme is a perfect example of how tourism can be paired with safe public health measures, according to the PM’s spokesperson. Pairing tourism and healthcare has the potential to be developed further and attract a large number of tourists, especially now Thailand’s healthcare system has gained international trust, says Thanakorn.

SOURCE: ThaiGov