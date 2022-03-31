Surgeons find gauze inside woman’s body from breast augmentation 10 years ago

A woman has been suffering from pain in her breast and found out gauze fabric had been left inside her body from a breast augmentation a decade ago. She sought help from a celebrity lawyer who is now calling for the beauty clinic to take responsibility.

The lawyer, Sittha Beerbangkird, shared the case on his official Facebook page to warn people to be careful when attending any surgeries. The woman shared that she had breast augmentation surgery 10 years ago in 2012. She recently went to a doctor reporting pain in one of her breasts. She underwent another surgery and doctors found a gauze that had been left inside her for over a decade.

Reports say that gauze left inside the body after surgery is not that uncommon, but the gauze can cause infection and can sometimes be fatal.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | ษิทรา เบี้ยบังเกิด เลขาธิการมูลนิธิทีมงานทนายประชาชนฯ