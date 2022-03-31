Connect with us

Thailand

Surgeons find gauze inside woman’s body from breast augmentation 10 years ago

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo by Fred Holloran and Julie Church via flickr

A woman has been suffering from pain in her breast and found out gauze fabric had been left inside her body from a breast augmentation a decade ago. She sought help from a celebrity lawyer who is now calling for the beauty clinic to take responsibility.

The lawyer, Sittha Beerbangkird, shared the case on his official Facebook page to warn people to be careful when attending any surgeries. The woman shared that she had breast augmentation surgery 10 years ago in 2012. She recently went to a doctor reporting pain in one of her breasts. She underwent another surgery and doctors found a gauze that had been left inside her for over a decade.

Reports say that gauze left inside the body after surgery is not that uncommon, but the gauze can cause infection and can sometimes be fatal.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | ษิทรา เบี้ยบังเกิด เลขาธิการมูลนิธิทีมงานทนายประชาชนฯ

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    palooka
    2022-03-31 17:51
    Think I would need to do a physical on the patient before casting any opinion on this one.
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-03-31 18:03
    Gives a new meaning for throwing in the towel.
    image
    ExpatPattaya
    2022-03-31 18:03
    Nothing in the article says gauze was the cause of her "pain" in one breast. Are we to conclude the gauze was the cause? 555
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-03-31 18:18
    Some of those "plastic surgeons" who only perform simple breast augmentation procedures are veterinarians, at best. Ive seen plenty of horror examples where it appears like they basically stuffed the breasts with gauze rather than using an implants.
    image
    GMoney2312
    2022-03-31 18:58
    Make a coaster out of it. Great conservation starter.
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

