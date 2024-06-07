Cyber police nab key administrator of major gambling site in Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Cyber police apprehended the key administrator of a major gambling site, slotking77, which had a financial turnover exceeding 180 million baht.

The arrest occurred after the individual absconded following a bail release at the prosecutor level today. Phumipat Phattharasriwongchai, Commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 5, along with Ukrit Srinitivorawong, Chief of News Analysis and Special Tools Division, led the operation armed with an arrest warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court. The suspect, 29 year old Panukorn was detained in front of a house in Village No. 6, Bang Pao Sub-district, Kantang District, Trang Province.

This apprehension is tied to an earlier action at the end of March last year. Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 5 dismantled the slotking77.com network, which boasted approximately 15,000 members and had a monthly turnover of over 15 million baht, culminating in an annual turnover of around 180 million baht.

During the raid on a condominium in Trang Province, authorities arrested Panukorn, who served as the administrator of the gambling website. His role involved addressing customer issues and forwarding them to a problem-solving team.

After initially being granted bail at the prosecutor level, Panukorn failed to appear at the scheduled reporting, prompting law enforcement to gather evidence and secure a court-issued arrest warrant. The investigative team tracked him down, ultimately capturing him at a house in Trang, reported KhaoSod.

“The charges include organising, luring, advertising, or directly or indirectly inviting others to gamble in unauthorized online gambling activities.”

Panukorn has been handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

In related news, authorities have arrested six individuals in connection with two illegal gambling websites, believed to be linked to a criminal organisation in Cambodia.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) commissioner, Police Lieutenant General Worawat Watnakhonbancha, confirmed the arrests following an investigation into the websites mm.safa555.com and safa55game.com, which were actively promoting online gambling.